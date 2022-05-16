Division I-II
Outstanding Player
Axel Agurcia, Denham Springs
What can a player who has already won the Division I-II All-Metro MVP once before do to elevate his game? Be like Agurcia and become a jack-and-all-trades as a senior.
“When Axel was a junior we had a team with different skills and levels of experience,” Denham Springs coach Miller Hilliard said. “We were able to put him at attacking midfielder and told him to attack and do everything he could to score and cause trouble for the other team.
“That fit his skills very well. This year we had to move him to more of a defender’s role. That limited his chances on offense … some. But Axel was able to impact every part of the game. And he still so productive on offense.”
Agurcia also was the Division I, District 3 Overall MVP once again and also earned Division I all-state honors after scoring 27 goals and distributing 12 assists in just 18 games. He led the Yellow Jackets to the Division I quarterfinals.
Based on Agurcia’s offensive numbers and Hilliard’s explanation of his role as a senior in 2021-22, it is hard to imagine anything else to add. And yet, there is.
“Axel has always been a great player and teammate,” Hilliard said. “But he was never the big vocal leader. That is just not him.
“But his leadership was also so important for this team. We had a young team and he took time to help his teammates as they adjusted to their roles. He helped everybody grow and get better.”
Coach of the Year
Marcus Dyer, Dutchtown
His team did not win an LHSAA Division I title. But Dyer’s Griffins provided one on the top stories in 2021-22 by beating three higher seeds on the road, including Jesuit and St. Paul’s, before losing to Catholic in the title game.
Buster Couhig
Catholic, Sr.
Jaxon Stovall
Dutchtown, Sr.
Ayden Rawashdeh
Dutchtown, Sr.
Max Cavana
Catholic, Jr.
Holden David
St. Amant, Sr.
Skyler Hecht
Catholic, Sr.
Brandon Hogan
East Ascension, Sr.
Jack Earle
Live Oak, Sr.
Charlton McMorris
Walker, So.
Kade Breaux
Catholic, Sr.
Nick Tran
Baton Rouge High, Sr.
Haythem Abraham
Baton Rouge High, Sr.
Dillon Staal
St. Amant, Sr.
Soren Gaffney
St. Amant, Jr.
Division III-IV
Outstanding Player
Rider Holcomb, University
The Cubs have won three LHSAA Division III titles over the past four years and Holcomb was a mainstay on all three squads. He earned title-game MVP honors twice. What made Holcomb a Metro MVP as a senior? Let U-High coach Chris Mitchell explain.
“The players voted him one of team captains. And he was truly a teammate and a leader for all of them,” Mitchell said. “It did not matter what grade they were in or how much they played.
“He made himself available to each and every guy. He would take the time to talk with them, explain things to them and help them out.”
Holcomb’s progression as a player in 2021-22 was born out of a necessity. As the top offensive threat for the Cubs, he was literally a marked man. Though opposing defenses put their best defender on him all season long, Holcomb continued to thrive in his role as a center midfielder for U-High.
“We owe a lot to Rider for the last four years,” Mitchell said. “A lot of what happened has to be attributed to Rider. He was the catalyst for us. Even as a freshman, he was a key contributor. He did not start every game that year, but he played a lot and kept getting better.”
Mitchell also describes Holcomb as “very coachable” and “unselfish.”
“You have guys who are really, really good players but they are great individuals on a team,” Mitchell said. “Rider was all about the team.”
Coach of the Year
Chris Mitchell, University
It was another banner year for the Cubs, who were the LHSAA’s top playoff seed in Division III and validated that ranking with a third title in four seasons, bouncing back from a semifinal loss in 2021. Mitchell’s U-High squad finished 22-2-3.
Brady Ayres
Episcopal, Sr.
Josh Arroyo
St. Michael, Sr.
Charlie Garrison
University, Sr.
Matthew Weiner
The Dunham School, Sr.
William Ayres
University, Jr.
Pierce Andermann
Parkview Baptist, Sr.
Garrett Reimann
Episcopal, Sr
Schuyler Pentas
Parkview Baptist, Sr.
Chidi Mbagwu
Episcopal, Sr.
Zeke Gauthier
West Feliciana, Sr.
Lee Balart
St. Michael, So.
Hill Mittendorf
University, Jr.
Kohl Feucht
Parkview Baptist, Sr.
Liam Moran
University, Sr.
Connor Eagleton
The Dunham School, Sr.
Teams selected by local/area coaches