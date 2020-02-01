Kenyal Perry’s rebound and put back propelled McKinley’s girls basketball past Ursuline 45-43 after the two teams battled back and forth the entire game.
In the final seconds, Perry rebounded Megan Brown’s missed free throw after she made the first. Perry rebounded the miss free throw in front of the rim and gently shot it off the backboard and into the bucket to give McKinley a 45-41 lead. Ursuline’s Tyrielle Williams was fouled on a 3-point shot with 0.6 seconds left and made two of her free throws.
Ursuline (13-12) entered the fourth quarter down 32-31 but grabbed a 37-34 lead after six consecutive points by Kiersten Nelson, who had 18 points. McKinley (14-10) retook the lead, 39-37, on a layup and a free throw by Erica Lafayette and a free throw by Brown, who scored 17 points,
Lafayette’s two free throws pushed McKinley ahead 42-39 with 46.4 seconds remaining. However, Ursuline responded, and Nicole Young had a chance to convert a one-and-one opportunity to tie the game but her free throw rimmed out.
McKinley coach Temeka Johnson called a timeout to calm her team down and draw up an inbounds play.
Ursuline’s Taylor Ulmer drew a charge, giving the Lions possession with 15.2 seconds left. But they were not able to get a shot off because of a traveling call on the inbounder. Ursuline coach Kris Goff was assessed a technical foul for arguing the call.
Goff said after the game the referees did a great job, but that there is a new emphasis on letting stationary inbounders move three feet to the left or right this season and he was concerned with the verbiage of the call.
“I feel like we do a great job preparing our girls,” Goff said. “The reason we came out here is because our district isn’t the best, but we wanted a playoff atmosphere two-three weeks out before we get to the playoffs.”
Brown took the two technical free throws and missed both but was given another chance after receiving the inbounds pass. Brown knocked down the first and missed the second, which was rebounded by Perry.
“I think as long as I don’t press or panic I think they won’t,” Johnson said. “If I see it, I try to make sure I have enough timeouts left to make sure they stay as level headed as possible. It’s difficult though because in the competitive nature and intense moments, it’s kind of hard not to. I think they’ve done a good job thus far, so I’m extremely happy and proud of them, especially against a team like Ursuline that wasn’t going to quit.”