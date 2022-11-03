They called it the “sports equinox” or “sports solstice” when NFL, NBA, MLB and the NHL all played on the same day less than two weeks ago.
Though Oct. 21 was considered special for that rare alignment of professional sports, it’s got nothing on Louisiana’s high school sports in November.
The next three weeks are arguably among the most eventful all year. The LHSAA’s football regular season ends this weekend and playoff brackets are released Sunday.
Volleyball playoffs began this week and the regional qualifying for cross country was completed. Basketball for Class B-C has begun along with the seasons for wrestling and soccer.
Next week brings the first championship event – the LHSAA volleyball tournament at the Cajundome in Lafayette followed by cross country (Nov. 14, Natchitoches) and swimming (Nov.16-19, Sulphur.)
For high school sports fans, all this can equate to Christmas coming early. But it is also the changing of seasons and the sports guard.
In two weeks, the LHSAA landscape will look much different. Championship events in the other fall sports will be over.
Many teams who will be giddy about getting football playoff berths a couple of days from now also will be on the sidelines watching.
As good as it is — and I do refer to it as the best time of the year — there is a bittersweet quality.
Because we are so busy right now, there is seldom time to think about what comes next. We often don’t give much thought to what happens when a season or a high school career comes to an end.
High school sports help build character and confidence as athletes and their coaches deal with triumph and adversity. My prayer is that these lessons give everyone the tools needed to move on to another season or another pursuit.
Until then … let’s do this and have fun doing it.
Ausberry nets all-star invite
University High linebacker Jaiden Ausberry will be presented with his Under Armour All-American game jersey during the school’s pep rally set for 2:10 p.m. Friday.
Ausberry is a Notre Dame commitment who has 85 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 3 sacks on defense. He also has 6 rushing touchdowns and 251 return yards. The UA game is set for January in Orlando.
Terrific tribute
Over the last three years I have been blessed to receive two Hall of Fame honors and several other significant honors. This week I was thrilled to see videos and photos of an event honoring former Thibodaux and E.D. White coach Pat Szush.
This is significant because without the kindness and patience of coach Szush and others I probably would not be where I am today. His 1981 Thibodaux team was my first high school beat.
Win or lose, I was greeted professionally. I did hear about it if there was a miscue but it was usually included in a joke or a smile. His players loved him and they all showed up for Szush, who is now 91 years young.
Quotable
I saw something on social media that applies to sports and life that is worth repeating.
The Brian Tracy quote is: “A goal without a plan is only a dream.”