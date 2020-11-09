Donaldsonville High is arguably one of the hottest Class 3A football teams after following up a huge win over defending LHSAA champion St. James with a 54-24 win over Patterson last week.
But now the Tigers (4-2, 3-1) are the latest Ascension Parish high school team sidelined at some point this season by COVID-19 issues.
The school released a statement about a COVID-19 case found out the school and contact tracing on social media Monday. Dutchtown High had to cancel its Week 5 game with East Ascension due to COVID-19 issues. St. Amant missed its Week 6 game with Catholic and will miss this week’s game with Dutchtown, who has picked up a nondistrict game with Ellender.
DHS coach Brian Richardson confirmed his football team will be sidelined for the final two regular season games by the quarantine process. The Tigers (4-2, 2-1) were scheduled to host Lutcher this week and travel to Berwick in District 9-3A play to close out the regular season.
“It’s really tough because I’m not sure what will happen next and how the kids will react to this,” Richardson said. “The players who aren’t in quarantine will still be able to practice.
“I don’t know what this means in terms of us going to the playoffs. Right now, we are playing so well. I have no idea what it will be like to come back in two weeks.”
The 14-day quarantine and back-to-back game cancellations also puts the brakes running back Rae’land Johnson, who ran for 330 yards and 3 touchdowns vs. Patterson last Friday.
Johnson, who rushed for 224 yards and 3 TDs in the win over St. James, now has 846 yards on 95 carries with 8 TDs for the season for Donaldsonville.