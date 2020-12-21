Defending 2A champion Port Allen has been flying under the radar early in the boys basketball season, thanks to modest 2-2 record.
The Pelicans played three of their four games without a complete roster because of the football playoffs and other factors.
But with a full team and road win over The Dunham School last week and a Tuesday night matchup with defending Class 1A champion North Central set for 7 p.m. the Pelicans are stepping into the spotlight.
“I think we’re still a work in progress,” PAHS coach Derrick Jones said. “The Dunham win was a really good win. We have a long way to go, but the potential is there for us to be a really good team.
"We haven’t played a ton of games and in most of them, we’ve only had a quarter of our team. Both of the games we lost, we were right there.”
From Jones' perspective, the 55-48 road win at Dunham last Friday may be an eye-opener for those who thought the champs had gone away.
Port Allen looks to repeat after losing last year’s title game MVP Collin Holloway, who is at Georgetown, along with guards Marcus Joseph and Jy’Ron Allen who were starters.
However, a plethora of players return with championship-level experience led by seniors Tawasky Johnson and Kentae Williams, junior Jalen Knox and sophomore Elliot (EJ) McQuillan. Senior Desmond Fleming and junior Jordan Brooks also played significant roles in last year’s run.
“We had a lot of talent around Collin last year and we have some young guys who are getting more opportunities this year,” Jones said. “They are talented, but they have to grow. We knew one person wouldn’t be able to replace Collin. This team has the potential to be as good if not better than our team two years ago that made it to the championship.”
Jones and his team have never shied away from challenging the tougher competition across the state and Tuesday’s game at home against two-time defending Class 1A champion North Central, led by senior Derrick Tezeno, Louisiana's top 2021 recruit.
Tezeno has been stellar for the Hurricanes this season, including a 51-point, 12-rebound performance in a victory earlier this month. North Central enters Tuesday’s matchup with a 9-1 record, including wins over Peabody, Washington-Marion and Dunham.
“They’re a well-coached team and are really athletic,” Jones said of North Central. “They’ve got a good championship culture and Derrick Tezeno is one of the best players in the state. I’m excited about the game and we’re excited about the challenge. It’ll be a fun game between two athletic teams.”