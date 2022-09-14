Statistics submitted by local/area schools.

Rushing

51-444, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 8 TDs

52-317, Barry Remo, Catholic, 3 TDs

34-296, Devontray Russell, Glen Oaks, 1 TD

46-290, Josh Morrise, St. Amant, 4 TDs

39-252, Kameron Thomas, Zachary, 0 TDs

43-250, Jackson House, Dunham, 1 TD

38-236, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 3 TDs

29-228, Kaden Williams, St. James, 5 TDs

32-226, Walter Samuel, East Ascension, 1 TD

13-189, Landon Frey, Catholic-PC, 2 TDs

32-175, Cam’ron Kelly, Denham Springs, 1 TD

23-152, Keilan Sherman, Madison Prep, 1 TD

27-152, CJ McClendon, Walker, 2 TDs

Passing

529, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 31-52-2, 1 TD

447, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 28-44-0, 7 TDs

366, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 32-53-1, 5 TDs

335, Dwanye Winfield, 20-27-0, 2 TDs

318, Khylan Gross, Liberty, 26-49-1, 3 TDs

310, Lewis Ward, Episcopal, 19-27-0, 3 TDs

294, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 25-36-4. 1 TD

213, Hayden Price, Walker, 17-26-1, 3 TDs

184, Tylon Johnson, Madison Prep, 17-35-2, 1 TD

158, Blake Abney, University, 23-37-1, 3 TDs

Receiving

11-205, Tylon Williams, Zachary, 2 TDs

8-200, David Olinde, Episcopal, 3 TDs

8-200, Warren Young Jr., Walker, 3 TDs

8-187, Tylin Johnson, Lutcher, 0 TDs

7-183, Aidan Joseph, Plaquemine, 0 TDs

11-120, Shelton Sampson Jr. Catholic, 3 TDs

Punting

36.4, Jack Herrington, Parkview Baptist, 5-182

36.0, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 5-180

33.8, Kobe Brown, St. James, 4-135

33.0 Seth Gale, University, 5-165

32.2, Easton Jarreau, St. Amant, 9-290

32.2, Tracye Millet, Lutcher, 4-129

32.0, Warren Young Jr., Walker, 3-96

Scoring

48, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 8 TDs

30, Kaden Williams, St. James 5 TDs

26, Josh Morrise, St. Amant, 4 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

24, Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 4 TDs

20, Connor Achee, Catholic-PC, 1 TD, 1 2-pt. PAT

20, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 3 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

18, Jaylen Wright, Zachary, 3 TDs

18, Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic, 3 TDs

18, Barry Remo, Catholic, 3 TDs

