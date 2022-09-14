Statistics submitted by local/area schools.
Rushing
51-444, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 8 TDs
52-317, Barry Remo, Catholic, 3 TDs
34-296, Devontray Russell, Glen Oaks, 1 TD
46-290, Josh Morrise, St. Amant, 4 TDs
39-252, Kameron Thomas, Zachary, 0 TDs
43-250, Jackson House, Dunham, 1 TD
38-236, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 3 TDs
29-228, Kaden Williams, St. James, 5 TDs
32-226, Walter Samuel, East Ascension, 1 TD
13-189, Landon Frey, Catholic-PC, 2 TDs
32-175, Cam’ron Kelly, Denham Springs, 1 TD
23-152, Keilan Sherman, Madison Prep, 1 TD
27-152, CJ McClendon, Walker, 2 TDs
Passing
529, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 31-52-2, 1 TD
447, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 28-44-0, 7 TDs
366, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 32-53-1, 5 TDs
335, Dwanye Winfield, 20-27-0, 2 TDs
318, Khylan Gross, Liberty, 26-49-1, 3 TDs
310, Lewis Ward, Episcopal, 19-27-0, 3 TDs
294, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 25-36-4. 1 TD
213, Hayden Price, Walker, 17-26-1, 3 TDs
184, Tylon Johnson, Madison Prep, 17-35-2, 1 TD
158, Blake Abney, University, 23-37-1, 3 TDs
Receiving
11-205, Tylon Williams, Zachary, 2 TDs
8-200, David Olinde, Episcopal, 3 TDs
8-200, Warren Young Jr., Walker, 3 TDs
8-187, Tylin Johnson, Lutcher, 0 TDs
7-183, Aidan Joseph, Plaquemine, 0 TDs
11-120, Shelton Sampson Jr. Catholic, 3 TDs
Punting
36.4, Jack Herrington, Parkview Baptist, 5-182
36.0, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 5-180
33.8, Kobe Brown, St. James, 4-135
33.0 Seth Gale, University, 5-165
32.2, Easton Jarreau, St. Amant, 9-290
32.2, Tracye Millet, Lutcher, 4-129
32.0, Warren Young Jr., Walker, 3-96
Scoring
48, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 8 TDs
30, Kaden Williams, St. James 5 TDs
26, Josh Morrise, St. Amant, 4 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
24, Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 4 TDs
20, Connor Achee, Catholic-PC, 1 TD, 1 2-pt. PAT
20, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 3 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
18, Jaylen Wright, Zachary, 3 TDs
18, Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic, 3 TDs
18, Barry Remo, Catholic, 3 TDs