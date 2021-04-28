It is a major LHSAA championship event that was two years in the making, thanks to a pandemic. As 2019 champions, Class B Holden and Division IV Catholic-Pointe Coupee enter the LHSAA state softball tournament technically as reigning champions.
It is the technical part that the two No. 2 seeds are focused on as the three-day tournament begins Thursday at North Frasch Park in Sulphur.
“At this point, you know everybody is good,” Holden coach Linzey Bowers said. “We have not played Florien in a while but know they are a solid team that can hit very well.
“This will be emotional for us. You have to remember that you put in the work … those 6 a.m. workouts and Zoom workouts when we were all at home. It still comes down to the little things, executing when you need a play that makes a difference.”
Holden (25-8) faces No. 3 Florien (21-10) at 3 p.m. Thursday to help open the tournament. Meanwhile, Catholic-PC (23-7) meets tourney newcomer Ascension Christian (14-8) at 11 a.m. Friday in Division IV semifinal action.
Two Class 2A teams, Doyle and French Settlement, complete the local contingent and also play their semifinals Friday.
All teams and their fans got an unexpected boost Wednesday when it was announced that both the LHSAA softball and baseball tourneys in Sulphur are open for full capacity for fans.
Both Catholic-PC and Holden enter the tourney with decidedly different lineups than in 2019 when they hoisted title trophies. CHSPC returns four starters. Holden has a new battery and new starters in other places who were reserves in 2019.
How will teams react to bigger crowds and a tourney atmosphere? CHSPC coach Lauren Doucet has some ideas.
“You have to take it one play and one pitch at a time,” Doucet said. “So much about softball is timing. Getting timely hits, making a timely play or pitch.
“Execution is a big part of it. Sometimes, you have to make your own luck. I am glad we had a close playoff game with Central Catholic with loud fans. … That gives us an idea what to expect.”
CHSPC is led by pitcher Blaire Bizette, a Southeastern Louisiana signee and a top hitter for her team. Holden pitcher Taylor Douglas is a sophomore who is batting .554 with 25 home runs and 58 RBIs.
Both coaches said returning to Frasch for the first time since 2019 is emotional and worth celebrating with each game and pitch. A recent social media memory posted offered a time warp of sorts for Doucet.
“At first, I thought, ‘Has it really been two years?’ Well … it has,” Doucet said. “We’ll all take this opportunity and go with it.”