Though the outcome was predictable, Baton Rouge High’s team sat in a small circle and locked arms.
Once Caddo Magnet was announced as the second-place finisher, there was no holding back. The Bulldogs and their fans cheered loud enough to block any other sound in the gym.
Yes, Baton Rouge High did it again winning a boys team title on the first day of the LHSAA gymnastics meet with a score of 333.100 points, finishing ahead of Caddo (171.700) in the five-team race Friday at Baton Rouge High.
“It has been quite a journey to go on this year,” BRHS senior Sam Ellis said. “I have been competing in gymnastics for 13 years and this is my final meet. I can’t think of a better way for it to end.”
It was the second straight LHSAA title for BRHS coach Ransom Clifton, who replaced legendary coach Kevin Nee as the Bulldogs’ boys coach in 2021. The two-day meet concludes Saturday with the girls competition that begins at 8 a.m. at BRHS.
“I am really proud of them because obviously this represents months of work,” Clifton said as he held the first-place trophy. “Most of these guys come in with zero gymnastics experience.
“All the effort paid off today. Now, we have this big trophy to show for all their hard work.”
Ellis led the Bulldogs with a ninth-place finish in the Level 10 all-around competition, just ahead of teammate Tyler Busby.
There was more to the Baton Rouge area story than the Bulldogs. Walker junior Cody Midboe won the Level 10 all-around title with 73.700 points. It was the first LHSAA meet for Midboe, who has battled injuries the past two years.
Midboe threw down the top marks in five of the six events. His top score was a 12.500 on pommel horse. The fact Midboe, Walker’s lone competitor, placed fifth in the team standings was a testament to his performance.
Another newcomer, Belle Chasse freshman Brock Gross (71.400) was the Level 10 runner-up. Hahnville senior Albert Berggren (67.000) placed third in his final meet.
“I thought it (meet) was pretty fun and exciting,” Midboe said. “I was most pleased with my vault and rings today. I was excited to see familiar faces and compete with some guys that were old (club) teammates.
“I thought Brock was throwing down some crazy stuff and so did Kaden (Romig, St. Paul’s). I look forward to coming back next year.”
The winning story for Baton Rouge High illustrates the meet-within-a-meet concept. Caddo scored all its points in the Level 4 competition. BRHS had 155.100 Level 4 points and then led the Level 10 field with 178.000 points.
“We are at our best when the team is all together,” Clifton said. “When we came together for the last event the energy was awesome. They feed off each other.”
LHSAA gymnastics meet
Boys overall
Team scores: 1. Baton Rouge High, 333.100. 2. Caddo, 171.700. 3. Patrick Taylor, 126.400. 4. David T. Stem, 108.300. 5. Walker, 73.700.
Level 10
Team scores: 1. Baton Rouge High, 178.000. 2. Patrick Taylor, 126.400.
Level 10 All Around
1. Cody Midboe, Walker, 73.7. 2. Brock Gross, Belle Chasse, 71.4. 3. Albert Berggren, Hahnville, 67.0.
Level 10 floor exercise
1. Cody, Midboe, Walker, 12.0. 2. Kaden Romig, St. Paul, 11.7. 3. Isac Tamborella, Fisher, 11.7.
Level 10 pommel horse
1. Cody Walker, 12.5. 2. Brock Gross, Belle Chasse, 11.5. 3. Albert Berggren, Hahnville, 12.0.
Level 10 rings
1. Cody Midboe, Walker, 12.0. 2. Brock Gross, Belle Chasse, 11.8. 3. Avery Anderson, Patrick Taylor, 11.6.
Level 10 vault
1. Cody Midboe, Walker, 13.7. 2. Brock Gross, Belle Chasse, 12.8. 3. Isac Tamborella, Fisher, 11.5.
Level 10 parallel bars
1. Cody Midboe, Walker, 11.6. 2. Brock Gross, Belle Chasse, 11.9. 3. Kaden Romig, St. Paul, 11.4.
Level 10 high bar
1. Brock Gross, Belle Chasse, 12.0. 2. Cody Midboe, Walker, 11.9. 3. Albert Berggren, Hahnville, 11.1.
Level 4
Team scores: 1. Caddo, 171.700. 2. Baton Rouge High, 155.100.
Level 4 All Around
1. Julian Faust, Caddo, 60.6. 2. William Percy, 54.7. 3. Kiomil Milan Perez, Baton Rouge High, 54.1.