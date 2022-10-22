Football

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Dutchtown (5-5A) vs. Denham Springs (5-5A) at Live Oak

Broadmoor (6-4A) at West Feliciana (6-4A)

Morgan City (7-4A) at Lutcher (7-4A)

Class 3A and below

Collegiate Baton Rouge (6-3A) at University (6-3A)

Madison Prep (6-3A) at Glen Oaks (6-3A)

Northeast (6-2A) vs. Capitol (6-2A) at Memorial Stadium

Catholic-PC (6-1A) at North Central (6-1A)

Central Private (9-1A) at Ascension Christian (9-1A)

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Zachary (4-5A) vs. Liberty (4-5A) at Olympia Stadium

Central (4-5A) at Woodlawn (4-5A)

Scotlandville (4-5A) vs. Catholic (4-5A) at Memorial Stadium

East Ascension (5-5A) at Live Oak (5-5A)

St. Amant (5-5A) at Walker (5-5A)

Livonia (5-4A) at Cecilia (5-4A)

Brusly (6-4A) vs. Tara (6-4A) at Broadmoor

St. Michael (6-4A) at Istrouma (6-4A)

Belaire (6-4A) at McKinley (6-4A)

Plaquemine (6-4A) at Ferriday (2-2A)

Class 3A and below

Parkview Baptist (6-3A) at Port Allen (6-3A)

Jewel Sumner (7-3A) at Albany (7-3A)

Donaldsonville (8-3A) at Patterson (8-3A)

Berwick (8-3A) at St. James (8-3A)

Dunham (6-2A) at Baker (6-2A)

Episcopal (6-2A) vs. East Feliciana (6-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School

East Iberville (8-1A) vs. St. John (8-1A) at Plaquemine High

White Castle (8-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (8-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

Kentwood (9-1A) vs. Southern Lab (9-1A) at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium

Thrive Academy (9-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (9-1A)

Volleyball

Monday

Plaquemine at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Baker at East Iberville, 5 p.m.

Northeast vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle, 5 p.m.

Port Allen at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Belaire at Capitol, 6 p.m.

Walker at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Dunham at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian at St. John, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Central Private at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at St, Michael, 6 p.m.

White Castle at Tara, 6 p.m.

University at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Central at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Capitol at Istrouma, 5 p.m.

Louisiana School for the Deaf at Family Christian, 5 p.m.

Central Private at Northeast, 5 p.m.

East Iberville at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

False River Academy at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.

Slaughter Community Charter at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at White Castle, 6 p.m.

St. John at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

West St. John at Ascension Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Baker at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Woodlawn at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

Livonia at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Tara at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Belaire at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

False River Academy at St. John, 6 p.m.

GEO Next vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Central at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at University, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at Walker, 6 p.m.

Slaughter Community Charter at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Scotlandville at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Thursday

White Castle at St. John, 5 p.m.

Capitol at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.

Northeast at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at University, 6 p.m.

St. John at Brusly, 6 p.m.

False River Academy at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Zachary at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Port Barre at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Walker at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Friday

GEO Next at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.

