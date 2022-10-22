Football
Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Dutchtown (5-5A) vs. Denham Springs (5-5A) at Live Oak
Broadmoor (6-4A) at West Feliciana (6-4A)
Morgan City (7-4A) at Lutcher (7-4A)
Class 3A and below
Collegiate Baton Rouge (6-3A) at University (6-3A)
Madison Prep (6-3A) at Glen Oaks (6-3A)
Northeast (6-2A) vs. Capitol (6-2A) at Memorial Stadium
Catholic-PC (6-1A) at North Central (6-1A)
Central Private (9-1A) at Ascension Christian (9-1A)
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Zachary (4-5A) vs. Liberty (4-5A) at Olympia Stadium
Central (4-5A) at Woodlawn (4-5A)
Scotlandville (4-5A) vs. Catholic (4-5A) at Memorial Stadium
East Ascension (5-5A) at Live Oak (5-5A)
St. Amant (5-5A) at Walker (5-5A)
Livonia (5-4A) at Cecilia (5-4A)
Brusly (6-4A) vs. Tara (6-4A) at Broadmoor
St. Michael (6-4A) at Istrouma (6-4A)
Belaire (6-4A) at McKinley (6-4A)
Plaquemine (6-4A) at Ferriday (2-2A)
Class 3A and below
Parkview Baptist (6-3A) at Port Allen (6-3A)
Jewel Sumner (7-3A) at Albany (7-3A)
Donaldsonville (8-3A) at Patterson (8-3A)
Berwick (8-3A) at St. James (8-3A)
Dunham (6-2A) at Baker (6-2A)
Episcopal (6-2A) vs. East Feliciana (6-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School
East Iberville (8-1A) vs. St. John (8-1A) at Plaquemine High
White Castle (8-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (8-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
Kentwood (9-1A) vs. Southern Lab (9-1A) at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
Thrive Academy (9-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (9-1A)
Volleyball
Monday
Plaquemine at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.
Baker at East Iberville, 5 p.m.
Northeast vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle, 5 p.m.
Port Allen at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Belaire at Capitol, 6 p.m.
Walker at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Brusly at Livonia, 6 p.m.
Dunham at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Ascension Christian at St. John, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Central Private at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at St. Amant, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at St, Michael, 6 p.m.
White Castle at Tara, 6 p.m.
University at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Central at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Capitol at Istrouma, 5 p.m.
Louisiana School for the Deaf at Family Christian, 5 p.m.
Central Private at Northeast, 5 p.m.
East Iberville at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.
False River Academy at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.
Plaquemine at White Castle, 6 p.m.
St. John at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
West St. John at Ascension Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Baker at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Woodlawn at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
Livonia at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Tara at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Belaire at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
False River Academy at St. John, 6 p.m.
GEO Next vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Central at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at University, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at Walker, 6 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Scotlandville at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at St. Amant, 6 p.m.
Thursday
White Castle at St. John, 5 p.m.
Capitol at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.
Northeast at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at University, 6 p.m.
St. John at Brusly, 6 p.m.
False River Academy at Brusly, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Zachary at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
St. Amant at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Port Barre at Livonia, 6 p.m.
Walker at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Friday
GEO Next at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.