HAMMOND — Lake Arthur built a 21-point lead in the third quarter. Then defending champion Doyle countered with a furious finish.
Presleigh Scott scored the final points on a layup as the clock wound down for Doyle. But it was not quite enough as Lake Arthur held on for a 62-61 win the Class 2A title Friday night at the LHSAA’s Girls Basketball tournament.
“We told them at halftime that Doyle was not going to go away,” Lake Arthur coach Vickie Sketoe said. “They are battled tested. But we pulled it off and I can’t be happier for my kids.”
The victory gives third-seeded Lake Arthur (28-4) its first LHSAA girls basketball title since 1976. Top-seeded Doyle finishes 28-5.
Title-game MVP Katherine Leonards was one of the big stories of the game with 22 points, including five 3-pointers. She helped LAHS run out to what looked like an insurmountable 52-31 lead with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter at SLU’s University Center.
Doyle’s Scott was the other story. She scored 12 fourth-quarter points to fuel her team’s 21-8 run. Scott, an SLU signee, finished with game-highs of 26 points and 20 rebounds, along with five steals and two assists.
“I feel like we did a lot of good stuff, they (Lake Arthur) were just on tonight,” Scott said. “If we’re down by 20, we’re going to keep fighting. I think we did that … just not with enough time.”
Doyle coach Samantha White initially opted to guard closer to the 3-point line and an attempt to shut down Lake Arthur’s ability to kick the ball back out for an open 3-pointer.
After LAHS hit five 3-pointers in the first half and built a 38-25 halftime lead, Doyle went back to its standard man-to-man defense. While Lake Arthur did hit five more 3s in the second half, the defensive change put Doyle in a better position to leverage a comeback.
But it did not come easy. Leonards, who had six of her team’s 10 3-pointers added two in the third quarter. But it was another long-distance shot — this one by Kali Hornsby that gave Lake Arthur its 51-32 lead.
“What an absolutely crazy, intense, hard-fought game,” Doyle’s Samantha White said. “They shot the ball well and we knew they would.
“I was really impressed with them. Lake Arthur is really a good basketball team. They did a great job. Getting down that much and coming back to make it a one-point game … I am proud of the fight.”
And Doyle did fight, scoring nine of the final 12 points in the third quarter to make it a 54-40 game. A Kylee Savant 3-pointer got DHS within two at 56-54 with 4:06 left. But a 3-pointer by Leonards and a layup by Deonna Brister pushed the lead back to seven at the 3:10 mark.
Doyle got within four at 61-57 with 2:29 remaining on a basket and free throw by Scott. DHS then missed six shots, grabbing one offensive rebounds after offensive rebound in a fight to get closer with 1:39 left.
“We ran out of time,” Doyle’s Elise Jones said. “We never give up.”