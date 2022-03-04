Zachary senior Jalen Bolden and junior Brandon Hardy combined for 48 points and the Broncos steamrolled their third straight opponent in the Class 5A boys basketball playoffs.
Bolden scored 25 and Hardy 23 to power No. 1 Zachary to a 69-46 quarterfinal victory over No. 8 Natchitoches Central on Friday night at Zachary. The reigning state champion Broncos have beaten their three playoff foes by a combined 71 points.
Zachary’s defense was exceptional in the first half. The Broncos held the Chiefs to four points in the second quarter and led 34-14 at halftime. The two teams played in the state final last year, and Zachary returned three starters from that squad.
“Zachary did a great job on defense and outplayed us from start to finish,” NCHS coach Kolton Sepulvado said. “We were outmatched. Zachary has the best team in the state. We did get a good game from Devin Helaire who battled and led us with 21 points.”
Zachary’s team includes seven seniors and the players and coaches cut down the net following the victory. Zachary (35-3) advances to the nonselect state tournament and plays the winner of No. 4 New Iberia vs. No. 5 Ouachita Parish. Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton was the last to cut the net and he joyfully threw it in the air.
“We hang our hat on our defense, and we played with grit tonight,” McClinton said. “We also rebounded the ball well and got over 10 offensive boards. We’re tough to beat and home and feed off the crowd.
“I think Jalen Bolden, our 6-foot-5 senior, is the best player in the state. He attacked the basket and hit the 3 tonight. It was a total team effort.”
Bolden scored 11 points in the third quarter. Hardy had eight points in the second quarter. Bolden and Hardy each hit 3 3-pointers and fired up the crowd with spectacular dunks. Bolden had a steal in the backcourt and one-hand jam with 28 seconds left in the second quarter. Then Hardy had a high -lying alley oop jam with four seconds left on a pass from Jordan DeCuir.
Zachary won the second quarter by a 17-4 margin and held the Chiefs scoreless for six minutes in a span that covered part of the first and second quarters.
DeCuir added 10 points and Kaleb Huggins five for the Broncos. Justin Aaron had 13 for the Chiefs (25-7).
NCHS tried to rally in the third quarter and got as close as 41-24. Bolden hit a driving bank shot and a long 3-pointer to put his team up 47-26. Hardy had his second blocked shot in the third quarter. Hardy inbounded the ball from under his basket and threw it off a NCHS player and converted the layup for a 51-28 lead after three quarters.
McClinton was able to clear his bench in the fourth quarter.
“We’re excited to be back in the Class 5A semis and know we’ll have to work hard,” McClinton said.