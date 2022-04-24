With the top seed in Division I select and four teams seeded in the Class 5A top 10, local coaches rightfully contend that Baton Rouge baseball is as good as ever in Louisiana’s top classification.
But how many of those teams will ultimately contend for LHSAA titles? Central was the last local team to win a 5A title in 2017. The road to LHSAA's two tournaments begins this week with seven 5A teams teams set to play bidistrict round games Tuesday.
“Look … between the two districts we have there are some really good teams,” Zachary coach Jacob Fisher said. “Just about every team has 20 or more wins and some impressive ones. Definitely, there is something for us to prove.
“When you look at 5A baseball you think about the Lake Charles area with Barbe, Sulphur and Sam Houston. Those teams have set the bar high. West Monroe is very good. I am anxious to see what all our teams do.”
The stakes are perhaps no higher than they will be Tuesday when the 5A playoffs open with a single elimination round ahead of best-of-three series in the regional and quarterfinals.
The Ochsner/LHSAA Nonselect tourney is May 12-14 at Sulphur’s McMurry Park. Third-seeded Dutchtown (30-3) won the District 5-5A title and hosts No. 30 Slidell (17-15) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Fisher’s 4-5A champion Broncos (22-12) are seeded fifth and host 28th-seeded (16-18) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Catholic High (27-7) was the only local team to claim a No. 1 playoff seed. The 5-5A runner-up Bears have regional bye and play the Shaw-Holy Cross series winner in next week’s Division I quarterfinal round. The select tournament is set for May 13-14 at SLU.
“At this time is year everybody is looking at brackets and trying to figure out who is playing well and who isn’t,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “Everybody has 20 or more wins and everybody is playing well. I am fired up to see what we do. It depends on who plays best these last couple of weeks.”
Dutchtown saw its 18-game winning streak come to an end last week with a loss to Catholic. The Griffins bounced back to beat the Bears to win the 5-5A title.
“It’s hard to win that many games in a row and carry it into the playoffs,” DHS coach Chris Schexnaydre said. “We reset things after that loss and focused on playing the game, not just the team. Now you reset and Tuesday is win or go home. It won’t get any easier.”
Ascension Catholic (23-8) grabbed a No. 2 seed on the Division IV bracket. Class 2A Springfield (18-9) also is a No. 2 seed.
Lutcher (26-9) in 3A is a No. 3 seed, while Parkview Baptist (21-12) in Division II, The Dunham School (19-14) in Division III and Catholic-Pointe Coupee (26-4) each claimed a No. 4 seed.
Local schedule
Nonselect
Class 5A
Bidistrict
No. 24 Covington (19-13) at No. 9 Live Oak (26-8), 6 p.m. Tuesday
No. 25 Chalmette (20-8) at No. 8 St. Amant (28-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday
No. 28 Captain Shreve (16-18) at No. 5 Zachary (22-12), 5 p.m. Tuesday at Zachary Youth Park
No. 20 Denham Springs (16-17) at No. 13 Acadiana (18-13), 4 p.m. Tuesday
No. 30 Slidell (17-15) at No. 3 Dutchtown (30-3), 6 p.m. Tuesday
No. 22 Alexandria (18-14) at No. 11 Central (25-7), 6 p.m. Tuesday
No. 18 Comeaux (22-11) at No. 15 Walker (22-12), 5 p.m. Tuesday
Class 4A
Bidistrict
No. 22 Livonia (16-16) at No. 11 Franklinton (18-8), 6 p.m. Tuesday
No. 18 Plaquemine (18-13) at No. 15 South Terrebonne (14-15), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Terrebonne High
Class 3A
Bidistrict
No. 17 North Webster (20-13) at No. 16 Brusly (9-22), TBA
No. 25 Madison Prep (18-11-1) at No. 8 Grant (18-13), TBA
No. 28 Buckeye (8-24) at No. 5 West Feliciana (21-12), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Feliciana Sports Park
No. 20 St. James (12-16) at No. 13 Jena (17-13), 6 p.m. Tuesday
No. 30 Union Parish (7-17) at No. 3 Lutcher (26-9), 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Bidistrict
No. 32 Northeast (4-7) at No. 1 Rosepine (27-2), TBA
No. 19 D’Arbonne Woods (13-18) at No. 14 French Settlement (13-18), TBA
No. 22 Welsh (11-19) at No. 11 Doyle (17-14), 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sartwell Park-Livingston
No. 23 Port Allen (16-13) at No. 10 Avoyelles Public Charter (18-6), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
No. 31 Pickering (6-17) at No. 2 Springfield (18-9), 4:30 p.m. Monday at Springfield Middle School
Class 1A
Bidistrict
No. 23 Homer (4-11) at No. 10 East Iberville (8-18), TBA
No. 18 White Castle (2-14-1) at No. 15 Montgomery (6-17), TBA
Class B
Bidistrict
No. 21 Stanley (10-14) at No. 12 Holden (12-12), 4 p.m. Wednesday
No. 18 Maurepas (6-19) at No. 15 Saline (12-8), TBA
Select
Division I
Regional (best-of-three)
No. 1 Catholic (27-7), bye
No. 11 McKinley (3-17) vs. No. 6 Rummel (19-4-1), TBA
Division II
Regional (best-of-three)
No. 9 Loyola (19-12) at No. 8 University (16-12), TBA
No. 13 Hannan (16-17) at No. 4Parkview Baptist (21-12), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and if necessary noon Saturday
No. 14 Liberty (18-13) at No. 3 Vandebilt Catholic (27-7), 6:30 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday
No. 11 St. Michael (11-16) at No. 6 Evangel Christian (17-15)
Division III
Regional (best-of-three)
No. 12 Catholic-New Iberia (11-5-1) at No. 5 Episcopal (19-7)
No. 13 Houma Christian (13-7-1) at No. 4 Dunham (19-14)
No. 14 Cristo Rey (1-13) at No. 3 Notre Dame (21-8), 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday, is necessary 1 p.m. Saturday
Division IV
Regional (best-of-three)
No. 13 Metairie Park Country Day (18-5) at No. 4 Catholic-PC (26-4)
No. 14 Central Private (16-16) at No. 3 Ouachita Christian (22-10), 6 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 11 Ascension Christian (24-10) at No. 6 Scared Heart-VP (22-7)
No. 15 Riverside Academy (19-13) vs. No. Ascension Catholic (23-8) at Regira Field-Donaldsonville, 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday
Division V
Quarterfinals, May 5-7
No. 6 Family Christian (9-20) at No. 3 Country Day-UA (20-10)