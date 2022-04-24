With the top seed in Division I select and four teams seeded in the Class 5A top 10, local coaches rightfully contend that Baton Rouge baseball is as good as ever in Louisiana’s top classification.

But how many of those teams will ultimately contend for LHSAA titles? Central was the last local team to win a 5A title in 2017. The road to LHSAA's two tournaments begins this week with seven 5A teams teams set to play bidistrict round games Tuesday.

“Look … between the two districts we have there are some really good teams,” Zachary coach Jacob Fisher said. “Just about every team has 20 or more wins and some impressive ones. Definitely, there is something for us to prove.

“When you look at 5A baseball you think about the Lake Charles area with Barbe, Sulphur and Sam Houston. Those teams have set the bar high. West Monroe is very good. I am anxious to see what all our teams do.”

The stakes are perhaps no higher than they will be Tuesday when the 5A playoffs open with a single elimination round ahead of best-of-three series in the regional and quarterfinals.

The Ochsner/LHSAA Nonselect tourney is May 12-14 at Sulphur’s McMurry Park. Third-seeded Dutchtown (30-3) won the District 5-5A title and hosts No. 30 Slidell (17-15) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Fisher’s 4-5A champion Broncos (22-12) are seeded fifth and host 28th-seeded (16-18) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Catholic High (27-7) was the only local team to claim a No. 1 playoff seed. The 5-5A runner-up Bears have regional bye and play the Shaw-Holy Cross series winner in next week’s Division I quarterfinal round. The select tournament is set for May 13-14 at SLU.

“At this time is year everybody is looking at brackets and trying to figure out who is playing well and who isn’t,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “Everybody has 20 or more wins and everybody is playing well. I am fired up to see what we do. It depends on who plays best these last couple of weeks.”

Dutchtown saw its 18-game winning streak come to an end last week with a loss to Catholic. The Griffins bounced back to beat the Bears to win the 5-5A title.

“It’s hard to win that many games in a row and carry it into the playoffs,” DHS coach Chris Schexnaydre said. “We reset things after that loss and focused on playing the game, not just the team. Now you reset and Tuesday is win or go home. It won’t get any easier.”

Ascension Catholic (23-8) grabbed a No. 2 seed on the Division IV bracket. Class 2A Springfield (18-9) also is a No. 2 seed.

Lutcher (26-9) in 3A is a No. 3 seed, while Parkview Baptist (21-12) in Division II, The Dunham School (19-14) in Division III and Catholic-Pointe Coupee (26-4) each claimed a No. 4 seed.

Local schedule

Nonselect

Class 5A

Bidistrict

No. 24 Covington (19-13) at No. 9 Live Oak (26-8), 6 p.m. Tuesday

No. 25 Chalmette (20-8) at No. 8 St. Amant (28-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday

No. 28 Captain Shreve (16-18) at No. 5 Zachary (22-12), 5 p.m. Tuesday at Zachary Youth Park

No. 20 Denham Springs (16-17) at No. 13 Acadiana (18-13), 4 p.m. Tuesday

No. 30 Slidell (17-15) at No. 3 Dutchtown (30-3), 6 p.m. Tuesday

No. 22 Alexandria (18-14) at No. 11 Central (25-7), 6 p.m. Tuesday

No. 18 Comeaux (22-11) at No. 15 Walker (22-12), 5 p.m. Tuesday

Class 4A

Bidistrict

No. 22 Livonia (16-16) at No. 11 Franklinton (18-8), 6 p.m. Tuesday

No. 18 Plaquemine (18-13) at No. 15 South Terrebonne (14-15), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Terrebonne High

Class 3A

Bidistrict

No. 17 North Webster (20-13) at No. 16 Brusly (9-22), TBA

No. 25 Madison Prep (18-11-1) at No. 8 Grant (18-13), TBA

No. 28 Buckeye (8-24) at No. 5 West Feliciana (21-12), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Feliciana Sports Park

No. 20 St. James (12-16) at No. 13 Jena (17-13), 6 p.m. Tuesday

No. 30 Union Parish (7-17) at No. 3 Lutcher (26-9), 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Bidistrict

No. 32 Northeast (4-7) at No. 1 Rosepine (27-2), TBA

No. 19 D’Arbonne Woods (13-18) at No. 14 French Settlement (13-18), TBA

No. 22 Welsh (11-19) at No. 11 Doyle (17-14), 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sartwell Park-Livingston

No. 23 Port Allen (16-13) at No. 10 Avoyelles Public Charter (18-6), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

No. 31 Pickering (6-17) at No. 2 Springfield (18-9), 4:30 p.m. Monday at Springfield Middle School

Class 1A

Bidistrict

No. 23 Homer (4-11) at No. 10 East Iberville (8-18), TBA

No. 18 White Castle (2-14-1) at No. 15 Montgomery (6-17), TBA

Class B

Bidistrict

No. 21 Stanley (10-14) at No. 12 Holden (12-12), 4 p.m. Wednesday

No. 18 Maurepas (6-19) at No. 15 Saline (12-8), TBA

Select

Division I

Regional (best-of-three)

No. 1 Catholic (27-7), bye

No. 11 McKinley (3-17) vs. No. 6 Rummel (19-4-1), TBA

Division II

Regional (best-of-three)

No. 9 Loyola (19-12) at No. 8 University (16-12), TBA

No. 13 Hannan (16-17) at No. 4Parkview Baptist (21-12), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and if necessary noon Saturday

No. 14 Liberty (18-13) at No. 3 Vandebilt Catholic (27-7), 6:30 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday

No. 11 St. Michael (11-16) at No. 6 Evangel Christian (17-15)

Division III

Regional (best-of-three)

No. 12 Catholic-New Iberia (11-5-1) at No. 5 Episcopal (19-7)

No. 13 Houma Christian (13-7-1) at No. 4 Dunham (19-14)

No. 14 Cristo Rey (1-13) at No. 3 Notre Dame (21-8), 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday, is necessary 1 p.m. Saturday

Division IV

Regional (best-of-three)

No. 13 Metairie Park Country Day (18-5) at No. 4 Catholic-PC (26-4)

No. 14 Central Private (16-16) at No. 3 Ouachita Christian (22-10), 6 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 11 Ascension Christian (24-10) at No. 6 Scared Heart-VP (22-7)

No. 15 Riverside Academy (19-13) vs. No. Ascension Catholic (23-8) at Regira Field-Donaldsonville, 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday

Division V

Quarterfinals, May 5-7

No. 6 Family Christian (9-20) at No. 3 Country Day-UA (20-10)

