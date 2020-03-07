Boys basketball
Scotlandville 83, Jesuit 33
Scotlandville 18 17 27 21-83
Jesuit 4 11 5 13-33
SCORING: SCOTLANDVILLE: Reece Beekman 28, Carvell Teasett 18, Tai’reon Joseph 15, Jonathan Horton 10, David Thomas 8, Zaheem Jackson 4; JESUIT: Baldwin 9, LaForge 8, Lawie 5, Knight 4, Hess 3, Lichtl 2, Foley 2
3-POINT GOALS: SCOTLANDVILLE 10 (Teasett 6, Thomas 2, Joseph, Beekman); JESUIT 1 (Hess)
Records: Scotlandville 32-3; Jesuit 13-15
Girls basketball
Lee High 75, St. Louis 56
St. Louis 11 5 22 19-56
Lee 20 17 19 19-75
SCORING: ST. LOUIS: Mya Trail 26, Anaiya Turner 12, Paris Guillory 8, Tia Reder 7, Gabbie Link 3; LEE: Diamond Hunter 35, Iviona Hatch 14, Ceara Myers 12, Aniya Lagarde 9, Haley Franklin 5
3-POINT Goals: St. Louis 3 (Turner 2, Link); Lee 7 (Hunter 4, Hatch 2)
Records: St. Louis 30-4; Lee High 28-4
Track and field
Saints Invitational
At West Feliciana
Boys
Team scores: 1. Zachary, 196. 2. West Feliciana, 84. 3. Port Allen, 83.50. 4. Jewel Sumner, 77.50. 5. Wilkinson County, 70. 6. Plaquemine, 28. 7. Natchez, 20. 7. Runnels, 20. 9. Slaughter Community Charter, 4.
Field events
Pole vault: 1. Aiden Holland, West Feliciana, 13-00. 2. Colby Sloan, Sumner, 11-6. 3. Chandler Achord, West Feliciana, 9-6.
Long jump: 1. Kenson Tate, Zachary, 21-0¾. 2. Chris Murphy, Plaquemine, 20-6¾. 3. Jace Cazabat, West Feliciana, 20-3.
Triple jump: 1. Chris Murphy, Plaquemine, 42-2. 2. Joshua Thomas, Natchez, 41-6. 3. Myles Hopkins, Plaquemine, 41-05.
Shot put: 1. Jarett Davis, West Feliciana, 43-7. 2. Ashton Freeman, Zachary, 43-1½. 3. Jordan Antoine, Plaquemine, 42-04.
Discus: 1. Jarett Davis, West Feliciana, 135-07. 2. Adarius Franklin, West Feliciana, 114-00. 3. Jordan Antoine, Plaquemine, 105-03.
Javelin: 1. Jude Charlet, Zachary, 140-0. 2. Jordan Antoine, Plaquemine, 135-10. 3. Adrian Gonzales, Sumner, 128-11.
Track events
100: 1. Kenson Tate, Zachary, 11.12. 2. Richard Lee, Sumner, 11.13. 3. Myles Hopkins, Plaquemine, 11.28.
200: 1. Richard Lee, Sumner, 22.07. 2. Chris Hilton, Zachary, 22.11. 3. Tyrin Stewart, Zachary, 23.44.
400: 1. Sean Burrell, Zachary, 48.12. 2. Keiante Lazard, Zachary, 51.71. 3. Dezarion Singleton, Wilkinson County, 52.38.
800: 1. Maliq Nechilia, Wilkinson County, 2:11.10. 2. Timothy Clemmons, Plaquemine, 2:!2.34. 3. Caleb Franklin, Zachary, 2:12.68.
1,600: 1. Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 4:53.08. 2. Maliq Nehilia, Wilkinson County, 5:03.53. 3. LeJaune George, Zachary, 5:05.79.
3,200: 1. Andres Moreno, Sumner, 11:48.16. 2. Dewan Fambro, Zachary, 12:03.02. 3. Eric Ho, Runnels, 12:07.40.
110 hurdles: 1. Sean Burrell, Zachary, 14.84. 2. Dominic Haney, Sumner, 15.37. 3. Cody Smith, 15.40.
300 hurdles: 1. Jalon Moore, Zachary, 43.97. 2. Cody Smith, Zachary, 43.99. 3. Donaldvon Williams, Plaquemine, 45.41.
4x100 relay: 1. Zachary, 43.48. 2. Port Allen, 44.14. 3. Wilkinson County, 44.64.
4x200 relay: 1. Port Allen, 1:31.67. 2. Zachary, 1:31.99. 3. Plaquemine, 1:34.35.
4x400 relay: 1. Jewel Sumner, 3:37.69. 2. Wilkinson County, 3:38.50. 3. Zachary, 3:49.95.
4x800 relay: 1. Wilkinson County, 9:09.98. 2. Zachary, 9:13.19. 3. Runnels, 10:00.41.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Zachary, 225. 2. West Feliciana, 95. 3. Plaquemine, 48. 4. Natchez, 43. 5. Port Allen, 41. 6. Runnels, 37. 7. Jewel Sumner, 31. 8. Wilkinson County, 22. 9. Slaughter Community Charter, 12.
Field events
High jump: 1. Destiny Mitchell, West Feliciana, 5-4. 2. Chantoryia Rivers, Plaquemine, 5-0. 3. Alissa O’Dell, 4-8.
Pole vault: 1. Krystal Addison, Sumner, 5-6.
Long jump: 1. Destiny Mitchell, West Feliciana, 17-1¾. 2. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 16-8¾. 3. Raven Murphy, Plaquemine, 15-9½.
Triple jump: 1. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 38-7½. 2. Caitlyn Turner, West Feliciana, 33-4. 3. Tramia Gibson, Wilkinson County, 31-9½.
Shot put: 1. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 37-8. 2. Micah Taylor, Zachary, 35-3½. 3. Khia Flowers, 32-4.
Discus: 1. Jayden Jackson, Zachary, 125-8½. 2. Micah Taylor, Zachary, 112-0. 3. Khia Flowers, Slaughter Community Charter, 87-10.
Javelin: 1. Brianne Bankston, Zachary, 114-10½. 2. Stephanie Tynes, Zachary, 101-0½. 3. Alexis Alford, Plaquemine, 93-5.
High jump: 1. Chris Hilton, Zachary, 6-6. 2. Johnny Sims, Sumner, 6-2. 3. Treyveon Cannon, West Feliciana, 5-6.
Track events
100: 1. Ja’Myia Woodall, Zachary, 12.72. 2. Jonee’ Sims, Sumner, 13.31. 3. Kelsey White, Zachary, 13.32.
200: 1. Makeriah Harris, Plaquemine, 25.02. 2. Zoa Adams, Zachary, 26.19. 3. Destiny Mitchell, West Feliciana, 26.51.
400: 1. Jakenzie Thymes, Zachary, 1:02.50. 2. Carrington Green, Zachary, 1:02.91. 3. CourTneana Beverly, Natchez, 1:08.29.
800: 1. Blaiklee Guillot, Runnels, 2:35.86. 2. Samantha Ponzo, West Feliciana, 2:39.31. 3. Mathilde Fox-Smith, West Feliciana, 2:39.40.
1,600: 1. Annie Fink, Runnels, 5:51.96. 2. Blaiklee Guillot, Runnels, 6:10.72. 3. Adley Bunch, Zachary, 6:27.97.
3,200: 1. Ashlyn Davis, Zachary, 12:51.78. 2. Racheal Wesley, Natchez, 14:54.93. 3. Jordan Styranee, Zachary, 15:49.44.
100 hurdles: 1. Makeriah Harris, Plaquemine, 14.67. 2. Lanay Mealey, Zachary, 16.57. 3. Harmani Batiste, Zachary, 18.39.
300 hurdles: 1. Lanay Mealey, Zachary, 49.19. 2. Harmani Batiste, Zachary, 50.52. 3. Emma Temple, West Feliciana, 54.60.
4x100 relay: 1. Zachary, 50.47. 2. West Feliciana, 53.28. 3. Port Allen, 53.48.
4x200 relay: 1. Zachary, 1:46.33. 2. Port Allen, 1:52.35. 3. Plaquemine, 1:53.22.
4x400 relay: 1. Zachary, 4:29.35. 2. West Feliciana, 4:39.84. 3. Wilkinson County, 4:56.43.
4x800 relay: 1. Zachary, 11:10.17. 2. Natchez, 12:15.57. 3. Wilkinson County, 12:25.43.
Gymnastics
Boys
Team scores: 1. Baton Rouge High, 316.6. 2. Caddo Magnet, 178.1. 3. St. Amant, 109.3.
Level 5 All around
1. Aidan Andre, St. Amant, 58.8. 2. Andrew English, Baton Rouge High, 57.7. 3. Jake Fernandez, Baton Rouge High, 55.6.
Level 10 All around
1. Thomas Street, Baton Rouge High, 60.9. 2. Elijah Phifer, Baton Rouge High, 48.5. 3. Ian Van Den Bold, Baton Rouge High, 38.9.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Baton Rouge High, 215.2. 2. St. Joseph, 182.9. 3. Caddo Magnet, 143.95. 4. St. Amant, 127.4. 5. Christ Episcopal, 106.4.
Level 3 All around
1. Luciana Notaroberto, Christ Episcopal, 37.2. 2. Kristen Pulliam, St. Joseph, 36.5. 3. Zoe Crawford, St. Joseph, 36.45.
Level 4 All around
1. Isabelle Schmitt, St. Joseph, 36.35. 2. Alli Evans, Baton Rouge High, 36.15. 3. Auja Daniels, Caddo Magnet, 35.85.
Level 8 All around
1. Annie Bible, Christ Episcopal, 36.55. 2. Katie Landers, Christ Episcopal, 36.2. 3. Rachel Dupuy, Baton Rouge High, 35.4.