Every new head football coach comes in with a plan. What makes Don Gibson’s plan for Port Allen High unique is that it hinged on a group of freshman he did not work with until after he got the job.
Fast-forward to year four under Gibson and the Pelicans (7-2) are going to the LHSAA quarterfinals for the second time in school history, thanks to a 22-20 road win over defending Ferriday Friday night.
“It’s been a journey for sure and there have been some bumps in the road along the way,” Gibson said. “Our kids had to handle adversity this year, but we have 38 guys and they are all in. It starts with those seniors ... my first senior class here.”
Port Allen, the No. 10 seed in Class 2A, is the area’s biggest surprise going into Week 3 of the LHSAA playoffs. The Pelicans travel back to north Louisiana to play unbeaten Mangham (10-0), the No. 2 seed, Friday. West Baton Rouge-based PAHS was a Class 3A quarterfinalist in 2011.
The other remaining Baton Rouge area contingent headed to the nonselect quarterfinals and select semifinals has ties to more recent success.
For example, in Class 5A, third-seeded Zachary (6-1) makes its eighth straight quarterfinal appearance and seeks a seventh consecutive semifinal berth. Division I Catholic (7-2) seeks a fourth straight title-game berth.
The other notable exception is eighth-seeded Plaquemine (7-2), which advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. Here is a Week 3 playoff breakdown.
Select
Ready to watch Catholic High square off against another New Orleans Catholic League power? This time the Bears travel to meet top-seeded Brother Martin (8-0). There are three BR select teams left this year and the Bears are part of the familiar group.
After playing De La Salle last year in semifinals, third-seeded University (8-1) heads to Lafayette to take on defending Division II champion St. Thomas More (8-0), the No. 2 seed, this week. The teams last meet in the 2018 title game U-High won.
Guys in green? There will plenty green in sight when No. 5 Southern Lab (5-3) plays top-seeded Calvary Baptist (7-2) in Shreveport in Division IV. The Kittens look to give coach Darrell Asberry his first title-game berth as head coach at his alma mater.
Nonselect
Seven metro Baton Rouge area teams remain for the quarterfinal round, including two each in Class 3A and 1A.
Zachary hosts No. 6 Alexandria (5-1) and plays at home for the third straight week. After two home games, Plaquemine travels to No. 2 Carencro (9-1).
Want to see north Louisiana powerhouses? In Class 1A, second-seeded East Iberville (Haynesville) and No. 4 White Castle (Homer) host them. The scenario is different than a year ago when the two 7-1A teams played each other in the quarterfinals.
Ninth-seeded Madison Prep (7-2) and No. 5 St. James (8-2) are again quarterfinalists and both travel. MPA plays at top-seeded Jennings (8-0), while defending 3A champion St. James goes to Church Point. (7-0). Wins by St. James and Jennings would set up a title-game rematch.