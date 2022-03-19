PINEVILLE — It was an East sweep with a southeast Louisiana flair at the LHSCA All-Star basketball games played at Louisiana Christian’s H.O. West Fieldhouse.
Madison Prep post player Percy Daniels and Amite point guard Jalencia “Jen” Pierre claimed Most Valuable Player honors for the games played Saturday.
Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year Solomon Washington of Class 4A champion Carver opted not to play in the boys game early in the week. Daniels, a 6-foot-9 Seton Hall signee, finished with 19 points and was one of four double-figures scorers for the East in a 120-100 boys win.
“I talked to them (East teammates) before the game and they were looking for me,” said Daniels of his physical advantage. “I was bigger and stronger than everybody and nobody could guard me. It was a good honor not having to go against these guys and playing with them.”
Pierre, a Southeastern Louisiana University signee, scored 14 points and had multiple assists in an 88-59 East girls victory. Pierre said sharing the moment with her mother/Amite coach Rena Pierre on the sideline as an assistant coach made it more special.
“It was a big feeling having my mom on the side coaching me,” Pierre said. “I played for her all throughout my high school career, so it was a good feeling having my mom there.”
St. Paul’s Zach Fenn scored 15 points, Liberty’s Jacob Wilson had 13 and Zachary’s Jalen Bolden added 12 in the boys game.
“It was a good experience coming out with all the players I know and that I’m real close with,” Bolden said. “This was basically our going-out party, so we got to have a lot of fun with a lot of smiles.”
Evangel Christian’s Lance Waddle scored a game-high 22 points after erupting for six 3-pointers in the second half, but his efforts were not enough for the West — even with it closing the game on a 21-10 run in the final 5:26.
The West girls kept it close and trailed 42-32 at halftime. But the East's 23-9 surge in the third quarter was the turning point.
West Monroe guard Pashonnay Johnson scored a game-high 15 points and Ouachita forward Faith Lee added 12 points to join Pierre in double figures. Atlanta’s Princis Goff and Lafayette’s Jahniya Brown led the West with 11 points each.
“It was a good feeling to be one of the chosen ones (for this game),” Goff said. “It didn’t go our way, but it was still fun to be able to play with these girls.”
The East's Jaylee Womack of Ponchatoula had nine points and later won the LHSCA’s 3-point shooting contest. Simpson’s Braxton Basco was the boys 3-point contest winner.