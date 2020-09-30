1, BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: The last six and a half months have been agonizing for many involved with high school sports. Spring seasons were cancelled by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Rumors/concerns that fall sports, including football, were destined for the same fate circulated daily. There really was light at the end of the tunnel and a 2020 football season a month later than usual.
As the games begin, remember that 2020 and normal sports seasons do not belong in the same sentence. Sure, other states started playing games earlier. Yes, some states have more fans and fanfare.
Football means so much in Louisiana. Now is the time to make the most what it is, rather than harp on what it is not.
2, PLAYING EIGHT BALL: Instead of a traditional 10-game regular season, most teams will play eight games. A full complement of playoff games follows. Teams that do not make the playoffs have the option to play each other in a post-season bowl game.
What will the LHSAA’s football version of “eight ball” look like? Some games have already been cancelled by COVID-19 issues and more will likely follow.
With two nondistrict games eliminated, it will be a brisk dash to the playoffs, but not a Usain Bolt-like sprint. Expect upsets. Do not be surprised if a team that got pummeled in its first game turns around and upsets another team two weeks later.
With no spring practice or summer 7-on-7 to use for evaluation, top teams should evolve quickly. Teams with the most returning starters and game-changing playmakers will likely have an advantage.
3, POWER PLAY IN 5A: Debates about which district is the are evergreen. It is high school football’s version of what came first – the chicken or the egg.
In Baton Rouge, two Class 5A districts – 4-5A and 5-5A – lead the pack. Zachary has three 5A titles over the last five years. Catholic High has two titles and two runner-up finishes in Division I select. Scotlandville also has a runner-up finish in Division I.
More of the same is expected. Catholic is being ranked as Louisiana’s top overall 5A team by some and Zachary returns the ingredients for another playoff run.
District 7-3A gets honorable mention. U-High won Division II titles in 2017 and 2018. Parkview won in 2015. Also notable is 9-3A with defending champion St. James and Lutcher (titles in 2015, 2016).
4, OTHER POWER BROKERS: St. James went 15-0 and won its first LHSAA title in 40 years last fall. Can the Wildcats repeat ? Plenty of people think they can. But it will not be easy in Class 3A, often Louisiana’s deepest and most talent-laden class outside of 5A.
Madison Prep of District 7-3A is poised to be one of those notable 3A challengers for St. James.
After advancing to the semifinals last year, U-High has designs on a return to the Division II title game.
Like St. James, Catholic-Pointe Coupee had a year for the ages last fall and seeks an encore. The Hornets were the Division IV runner-up in their first title-game berth since 1978.
5, PLENTY TO PROVE: District 7-4A collectively, led by Plaquemine High and Istrouma, looks to elevate its statire. The Green Devils are always talented and have dominated the district for years but have not won a playoff game since 2016.
Istrouma sits on the flip side of the coin. The Indians played their first varsity season since 2012 and tied for a share of the league title. They have one of Louisiana’s rising stars in RB Le’Veon Moss. Will it translate to a winning season and playoff success? Key challenges loom.
6, YOUNG AND RELENTLESS: Istrouma’s Moss established himself as a rising star last year and has the college offers to prove it. The junior is not alone.
The sophomore QB trio of Zachary’s Eli Holstein, Scotlandville’s Czavian “Zae” Teasett and Reese Mooney of Denham Springs all got SEC offers before taking meaningful varsity snaps. All three are expected to have impact on District 4-5A over three years.
In WR Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic High has a rising star with a familiar name. His father, Shelton Sr., was a star running back at Redemptorist.
7, CHANGES AT THE TOP: Even in the midst of pandemic, it is an exceptional year for head coaching changes. There are 14 Baton Rouge area schools with new head coaches.
Notable in the Class 5A ranks was Brett Beard’s move from one Livingston Parish school to another. Beard went from Live Oak to Denham Springs.
Assistant coaches grabbing their first head coaching jobs include Hudson Fuller (West Feliciana), Hansoni Holland (Tara), Byron Wade (Belaire), Corey Brownfield (Capitol), Craig Kuester (Slaughter Community Charter), Derrius Matthews (East Feliciana) and Keith Dickerson (Thrive Academy).
8, REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO?: Eyebrows were raised when select schools accepted one-year offer to play in the LHSAA’s championship events from LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine.
Bringing all LHSAA schools under the same championship umbrella is a solid business move for all involved during a pandemic.
Could it bring the schools back together for future events? No guarantees there. It would take approval by the entire LHSAA membership to bring the select schools back into the championship fold for football, basketball, baseball and softball.
We will watch how the select/nonselect reunion goes with all the LHSAA events this year, starting with football. The first stand alone select events drew some criticism last year. But then so do the combined select/nonselect format. Lots of baggage here.
9, DON’T STAND SO CLOSE TO ME: With all the COVID-19 protocols, this one was too easy to include. How well can players social distance? The sidelines are being expanded to the 15-yard lines to allow players room to spread out.
The bigger problem for most schools with the current 25 percent attendance limit is deciding who to include, how to sell tickets and where to put everybody.
Figuring out 25 percent of capacity is simple enough. But spreading those folks out for social distancing … Not so much. Makes a complex spread offense look easy.
10, FOOTBALL FOR THE HOLIDAYS SQUARED: Advancing to the quarterfinals has provided a coveted chance to play during Thanksgiving week. Coaches love it and so do players.
Try doing it twice. A few teams will get to do it. The LHSAA’s eight-game regular season ends Nov. 20, which means the playoffs begin Thanksgiving week.
Title games scheduled for Dec. 28-30 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome make high school football a Christmas thing too.