When I stuffed my computer and notebook into the computer case Friday night, it bulged a bit more than normal. As a drove away from Memorial Stadium, I realized how symbolic that was.
Once again, I shoved a lot into the smaller case. And it was appropriate for a night when teams put every ounce of sweat, grit and tears into Week 7 high school football games.
And I wondered … can Week 8 top this? It will be a tough act to follow. But the possibility are there, fueled in part by those Week 7 successes.
At Memorial, University High beat Madison Prep 37-29 in the District 7-3A showdown that matched the state’s top teams in the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A poll. In District 8-2A, run-oriented Episcopal used a trick play to notch a 44-40 win over The Dunham School.
Top-ranked U-High built a 37-13 lead, only to see MPA battle back, falling perhaps one possession short of forcing overtime.
Episcopal got out of its run-oriented comfort zone. The Knights called and perfectly executed a double pass using two quarterbacks to get the game-winning TD.
Such is life with big games fueled by big aspirations. This week, emphasis shifts back to Class 5A and District 4-5A with second-ranked Zachary (7-0, 2-0) hosting Scotlandville (3-3, 2-0).
A year ago, the Hornets beat ZHS. In 5-5A, top-ranked Catholic (7-0, 2-0) hosts St. Amant (5-1, 1-1).
Do not forget about Class 4A, either. Liberty (6-0, 4-0) is a first-year varsity team with a great story. But the best story in District 7-4A going into Week 8 is Belaire (5-1, 3-0), which hosts St. Michael (3-3, 2-1).
Sports betting and odds are a big deal these days. The Bengals were a long shot to contend for a district title, based on recent seasons.
However, second-year coach Byron Wade and his staff have succeeded in flipping the culture and Belaire’s won/loss record with four straight wins.
Two more wins by Liberty and Belaire would put the teams in a winner-takes-district title contest in Week 10.
Interested in more big-game hunting for Week 8? How about Lutcher (5-0, 2-0) at E.D. White (5-0, 2-0) in District 9-3A.
Yes, more big games. And more good times.
Week 7 notables
This is not exactly a high school note. But … how about two former Southern Lab stars playing key roles for LSU in a 49-42 win over Florida?
Tyrion Davis-Price set a single-game school record with 287 rushing yards and three TDs. Linebacker Damone Clark had a team-high 11 tackles and hauled in the game-clinching interception.
• Ascension Catholic quarterback Bryce Leonard threw for a career-high 296 yards and three TDs in a 28-24 win over Class 4A St. Michael. The Warriors’ Nicholas Johnson ran for 185 yards and a TD.