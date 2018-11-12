St. Helena first-year coach Johnny Felder knows his team’s Class 2A playoff opponent well.
Felder was an assistant coach at Northeast from 2012-17 under Northeast coach David Masterson. No. 6 St. Helena (9-2) travels to No. 22 Northeast (4-6) Friday for a second-round playoff game. It is the first meeting between the two schools since 2004.
“I’m excited that we’re in the second round,” said Felder, who played quarterback for the Hawks and finished in 2002. “My personal feelings for Northeast I’ll set aside for this week.”
Masterson said Felder was an excellent coach and was his defensive coordinator for five years. When Felder got the job at St. Helena, Masterson helped with the transition by giving him practice plans, and offensive and defensive plays on a thumb drive with St. Helena’s logo on it.
“I think the world of Johnny Felder,” Masterson said. “He’s doing a great job. St. Helena wants to line up and overpower you with their run game, and they play strong defense.”
Corey LeBlanc has rushed for more than 1,500 yards for St. Helena.
Northeast has made the playoffs 15 of the last 17 years. “My kids expect to be here,” Masterson said.
First game, top teams
The basketball regular season begins this week with a series of notable games, including one Tuesday night that features girls teams that finished as LHSAA runners-up last spring.
Madison Prep, the Class 3A runner-up, hosts Lee High, the Division II select runner-up, at 6 p.m. Both teams return a number of key starters.
“I expect us to come out ready to play,” Lee coach Valencia Wilson said. “Since we return so many regulars, I expect us to play better this season than last year. We take pride in our pressure defense and want to play together on offense.”
All-State guard Diamond Hunter and 6-6 Makya Spears lead Lee. Madison Prep’s all-state player Kennedi Brown returns.
More from Friday
Quarterback Kolby Bourgeois and running back Rondell Mealey Jr. put up notable numbers in Lutcher's 29-28 loss to Breaux Bridge in Class 4A playoff action last Friday.
Bourgeois completed 19 of 28 for 194 yards and two TDs, while Mealey ran for 116 yards on 18 carries and scored two TDs for the Bulldogs (6-5).
Meanwhile, quarterback Deshon Singleton and two running backs, Corey LeBlanc and Matthew Claiborne set the tone for St. Helena's 32-0 Class 2A playoff win over Delhi Charter.
Singleton led all rushers with 100 yards on just six carries, while Leblanc finished 96 yards on 14 carries with two TDs. Claiborne added 75 yards on 10 carries and also scored two TDs.
Court of Dreams
Four local teams were the first to take part in the New Orleans Pelicans Court of Dreams program last week at the Smoothie King Center. The Dunham School played Madison Prep in a boys preseason game last Wednesday afternoon, followed by a game that featured the MPA girls and University High. The teams then stayed and watched the Pelicans play the Chicago Bulls.
On Dec. 7, Catholic High and St. Thomas More will square off at 12:30 p.m., before the Pelicans' game with the Memphis Grizzlies.