Senior night can turn into a trap game for even the best teams. So when Zachary High raced out to an eight-point lead in just over two minutes Friday night, Walker High could have been in a danger zone.
Enter LSU signee Tiara Young, who personally flipped her team’s fortunes. Young scored 12 straight points to erase the Broncos’ lead. She also led a trio of double-figure scorers with a game-high 30 points in Walker’s 73-38 home victory over Zachary in a District 4-5A game.
“Once they settled down, the game got into a rhythm,” Walker acting coach Hannah Jones said. “This was a good way to start the end of district play, because it was that kind of game. It was a senior night, it was loud and there was a lot of intensity. We had to find that rhythm.”
Tarondia Harold added 15 points and Trinity Harold had 12 for the Lady Cats (27-4, 4-0), who dominated the game with offensive rebounding and defense. Osha Cummings led Zachary with 18 points while Ty Izzard added 16 for the Broncos (15-14, 2-3).
“We were in a drought … we couldn’t hit shots and we couldn’t hit layups,” Young said. “So we just had to pick the momentum up and pick the energy up. Once we get a couple of baskets in, we find ways to win.”
Young’s 3-pointer from the top of the key gave Walker a 12-8 lead with 3:20 remaining in the first quarter. As the quarter wore on, the miscues for Zachary started to add up. The Broncos had eight turnovers in the first period but trailed by just four points at 20-16.
The going got tougher in the second quarter. Zachary was just 2 of 8 from the field and turned over the ball seven more times as Walker built a 35-20 lead. By contrast, five of the Wildcats' baskets were either layups or in the lane with Tarondia Harold and Candace Ellis cashing in on putbacks under the goal.
“They did a great job,” Zachary coach Tami McClure said of Walker. “We weren’t rebounding. We were giving them third, fourth and fifth shots. You can’t compete when you do that. They played defense and forced turnovers, but some of our errors were unforced.”
Walker extended its lead to as many as 26 points in the third quarter and took a 54-30 lead into the final quarter. By the time Jones emptied the bench in the final minute, each senior had a chance to shine on offense or defense.
“We came out slow,” Walker guard Asia Garner said. “We had to figure it out. After Tiara started making those shots, we got going.”