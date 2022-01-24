Boys basketball
Family Christian 48, Dunham 34
SCORING: FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Bryson Martin 11, Chance Martin 11, Jireh Williams 11, Tyler Flugence 8, Eric May 7; DUNHAM: Shad Levy 11, Mason Lavergne 10, Hayden Hand 7, Laramie Guidry 4, Braden Augustus 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Family Christian 3 (B. Martin 2, May); Dunham 3 (Lavergne).
Records: Family Christian 22-6, Dunham 13-12
Liberty 62, Scotlandville 53
Scotlandville 15 19 14 5-53
Liberty 13 15 17 17-62
SCORING: SCOTLANDVILLE: C’Zavian Teasett 20, Dorian Booker 11, John Hubbard 6, Jamal Drewery 6, Tay’von Smith 6; LIBERTY: Jacob Wilson 26, Howard Gaskins 12, Montreal Myles 8, Cameron Newman 7, Taj Jackson 5, Quentin Henry 4
3-POINT GOALS: Scotlandville 8 (Teasett 2, Hubbard 2, Drewery 2, Smith 2); Liberty 6 (Wilson, Gaskins, Jackson, Newman, Henry, Myles)
Records: Scotlandville 17-3, Liberty 17-3
Mentorship 65, Parkview Baptist 56
Parkview Baptist 4 16 18 18-56
Mentorship 14 14 16 21-65
SCORING: PARKVIEW BAPTIST: LeFors 16, Herrington 14, Mercier 10, Broussard 6; MENTORSHIP: O’Conner 18, Elzie 12, Haynes 12, Holden 10.
3-POINT GOALS: Parkview 9 (Lefors 5, Broussard 2, Goza, Rogers); Mentorship 3 (Elzie, Haynes, Williams).
Records: Parkview 11-12, Mentorship 10-7
JUNIOR VARSITY: Mentorship 43, Parkview 33
Girls basketball
Family Christian 66, Ascension Christian 16
Ascension Christian 4 8 1 3-16
Family Christian 23 16 16 11-66
SCORING: ASCENSION CHRISTIAN: Carlyn LeBlanc 6, Melanie Jones 2, Sadie Templet 2, Avery Acesich 2, Analise Nichelle 2, Kara Jones 1, Christianna Raven 1; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Aniyah Daniels 14, Aaliyah Gaddis 14, Lauren Rachal 9, Alexis Rodriguez 8, Shelby Stewart 7, Pressley Holland 6, Lindi Rachal 3, Layah Perry 2, Carlee Blankenship 2, Nya Brown 1.
3-POINT GOALS: Family Christian 4 (Lauren Rachal 2, Stewart 2)
Records: Ascension Christian 1-7; Family Christian 22-7
Central 37, Dunham 27
Dunham 10 3 3 11-27
Central 11 6 10 10-37
SCORING: DUNHAM: Molly Coast 12, Anna Lanaiche 7, Molly Day 5, Kari Johnson 2, Nia Marshall 1; CENTRAL: Orielle Moore 11, Mya Talbert 10, Mirakle Sampson 10, Taigan Heck 5, Tamiah Cross 1.
3-POINT GOALS: Dunham 4 (Coast 3, Day 1)
Records: Dunham 14-8; Central 12-6
St. John 61, Plaquemine 20
St. John 16 11 16 18-61
Plaquemine 3 4 6 7-20
SCORING: ST. JOHN: J. Kelly 23, K. Glaser 13, I. LoBue 11, C. Bueche 6, L. Bueche 2, L. Devillier 2, C. Smith 2, M. DuPont 2; PLAQUEMINE: T. Butler 7, L. Perkins 7, O. Jackson 2, K. Davis 2, C. Davis 1, S. Molden 1
3-POINT GOALS: St. John 5 (LoBue 3, Kelly, Glaser)
Girls soccer
Dutchtown 9, Walker 1