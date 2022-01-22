BR.indoortrack.002.012322

Simone Castelluccio, from St. Joseph's Academy, competes in the girls triple jump during the high school qualifer meet on Saturday at LSU's Maddox Field House.

 Photo by John Oubre

At LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House

Boys

Field events

Long jump: 1, Tristan Goodley, Westlake, 22-1. 2, Dylan Sonnier, Southside, 21-8 3/4. 3, Falon Short, H.L. Bourgeois, 21-7 1/2.

High jump: 1, D’Andre Taylor, St. Amant, 6-4 ¾. 2, Sherman Hawkins, Tioga, 6-4 ¾. 3, Michael Perry, Ville Platte, 6-4

Shot put: 1, Grant Griffin, Catholic, 50-0 ¾. 2, Makhi Smith, Scotlandville, 47-2 ½. 3, Derrick Williams, Hamilton Christian, 46-11 ¾.

Pole vault: 1, Beau Dominque, Hammond, 15-7. 2, Trey Faherty, St. Paul’s, 13-9. 3, Jonathan Woods, St. Thomas More 13-0 ¾.

Triple jump: 1, Brandon Green, Ruston, 48-8 ¼. 2, Jeremy Nelson, Ouachita, 46-10 ¾. 3, Tristan Goodley, Westlake, 45-7 ¼.

Track events

4x200-meter relay: 1, Westgate 1:31.67. 2, Scotlandville 1:31.69. 3, Karr 1:32.68.

1,600 meters: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:20.68. 2, Nathan Fontan, Mandeville, 4:26.61. 3, Trent Wells, Byrd, 4:27.83.

800: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:58.46. 2, Lajaune George Jr., Zachary, 1:59.53. 3, Caleb Babineaux, Ruston, 2:00.70.

400: 1, Gabe Clement, Kaplan, 50.71. 2, Joshua Anding, Ruston, 50.89. 3, King Taylor, John Curtis, 50.90.

4x800 relay: 1, Catholic 8:09.83. 2, Brother Martin 8:25.09. 3, Belle Chasse 8:41.79.

60 hurdles: 1, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 8.20. 2, Cody Smith, Zachary, 8.34. 3, Louis Rudge, Catholic, 8.36

60: 1, Ra’hji Dennis, Karr, 6.86. 2, Marquez Stevenson, Captain Shreve, 6.97. 3, Darryl George, Scotlandville, 6.98.

3,200: 1, Mason Haley, Benton, 9:48.23. 2, Trent Wells, Byrd, 9:48.56. 3, John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 9:53.47. 

4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 3:31.83. 3, Ruston 3:32.04. 3, Lake Charles College Prep 3:33.32.

Outstanding Field Performer: Brandon Green, Ruston

Outstanding Track Performer: Rhen Langley, Zachary

Girls

Field events

Long jump: 1, Marley Richard, Destrehan, 17-9 ¾. 2, Emery Prentice, Vandebilt Catholic, 17-9. 3, Ava Riche, St. Joseph’s, 17-7 ½.

Pole vault: 1, Aly Jo Warren, Menard, 12-7 ½. 2, Emery Prentice, Vandebilt Catholic, 12-1 ½. 3, Addison Richey, Teurlings Catholic, 11-7 ¾.

Shot put: 1, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High, 42-11. 2, Ja’Myah Williams, Madison Prep, 38-8 ¼. 3, Reese Grossie, Lafayette, 38-1 ¼.

Triple jump: 1, Ke’yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 37-4 ½. 2, Zhanell Francois, East St. John, 36-2 ¼. 3, Simone Castellucio, St. Joseph’s, 36-2 ¼.

High jump: 1, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 5-5. 2, Miranda Tillery, Lakeshore, 5-0 1/2. 3, Shannen Alack, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-0 1/2.

Track events

4x200-meter relay: 1, Scotlandville 1:41.97. 2, Ruston 1:44.77. 3, Baton Rouge High 1:47.55.

1,600 meters: 1, Natalie Venkataraman, Baton Rouge High, 5:22.25. 2, Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 5:23.59. 3, Ella Chesnut, Vandebilt Catholic, 5:25.21.

800: 1, Breanna Becerra, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:22.27. 2, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:23.59. 3, London Parker, John Curtis, 2:24.97.

400: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 57.75. 2, Quincy Simon, Northside, 59.93. 3, London Parker, John Curtis, 1:00.12.

4x800 relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 10:14.60. 2, St. Louis 10:18.54. 3, St. Thomas Aquinas 10:28.34.

60 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 8.79. 2, Demetria Harris, Huntington, 8.85. 3, Jessica Pitcher, Baton Rouge High, 9.18.

60: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 7.53. 2, Demetria Harris, Huntington, 7.81. 3, Jessica Pitcher, Baton Rouge High, 7.83.

3,200: 1, Lily Garrett, Ruston, 11:03.48. 2, Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 11:49.25. 3, Hudson Roberts, Byrd, 11:51.04.

4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 4:06.43. 2, Ruston 4:07.93. 3, St. Louis 4:10.96.

Outstanding Field Performer: Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High

Outstanding Track Performer: Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville

