At LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House
Boys
Field events
Long jump: 1, Tristan Goodley, Westlake, 22-1. 2, Dylan Sonnier, Southside, 21-8 3/4. 3, Falon Short, H.L. Bourgeois, 21-7 1/2.
High jump: 1, D’Andre Taylor, St. Amant, 6-4 ¾. 2, Sherman Hawkins, Tioga, 6-4 ¾. 3, Michael Perry, Ville Platte, 6-4
Shot put: 1, Grant Griffin, Catholic, 50-0 ¾. 2, Makhi Smith, Scotlandville, 47-2 ½. 3, Derrick Williams, Hamilton Christian, 46-11 ¾.
Pole vault: 1, Beau Dominque, Hammond, 15-7. 2, Trey Faherty, St. Paul’s, 13-9. 3, Jonathan Woods, St. Thomas More 13-0 ¾.
Triple jump: 1, Brandon Green, Ruston, 48-8 ¼. 2, Jeremy Nelson, Ouachita, 46-10 ¾. 3, Tristan Goodley, Westlake, 45-7 ¼.
Track events
4x200-meter relay: 1, Westgate 1:31.67. 2, Scotlandville 1:31.69. 3, Karr 1:32.68.
1,600 meters: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:20.68. 2, Nathan Fontan, Mandeville, 4:26.61. 3, Trent Wells, Byrd, 4:27.83.
800: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:58.46. 2, Lajaune George Jr., Zachary, 1:59.53. 3, Caleb Babineaux, Ruston, 2:00.70.
400: 1, Gabe Clement, Kaplan, 50.71. 2, Joshua Anding, Ruston, 50.89. 3, King Taylor, John Curtis, 50.90.
4x800 relay: 1, Catholic 8:09.83. 2, Brother Martin 8:25.09. 3, Belle Chasse 8:41.79.
60 hurdles: 1, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 8.20. 2, Cody Smith, Zachary, 8.34. 3, Louis Rudge, Catholic, 8.36
60: 1, Ra’hji Dennis, Karr, 6.86. 2, Marquez Stevenson, Captain Shreve, 6.97. 3, Darryl George, Scotlandville, 6.98.
3,200: 1, Mason Haley, Benton, 9:48.23. 2, Trent Wells, Byrd, 9:48.56. 3, John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 9:53.47.
4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 3:31.83. 3, Ruston 3:32.04. 3, Lake Charles College Prep 3:33.32.
Outstanding Field Performer: Brandon Green, Ruston
Outstanding Track Performer: Rhen Langley, Zachary
Girls
Field events
Long jump: 1, Marley Richard, Destrehan, 17-9 ¾. 2, Emery Prentice, Vandebilt Catholic, 17-9. 3, Ava Riche, St. Joseph’s, 17-7 ½.
Pole vault: 1, Aly Jo Warren, Menard, 12-7 ½. 2, Emery Prentice, Vandebilt Catholic, 12-1 ½. 3, Addison Richey, Teurlings Catholic, 11-7 ¾.
Shot put: 1, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High, 42-11. 2, Ja’Myah Williams, Madison Prep, 38-8 ¼. 3, Reese Grossie, Lafayette, 38-1 ¼.
Triple jump: 1, Ke’yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 37-4 ½. 2, Zhanell Francois, East St. John, 36-2 ¼. 3, Simone Castellucio, St. Joseph’s, 36-2 ¼.
High jump: 1, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 5-5. 2, Miranda Tillery, Lakeshore, 5-0 1/2. 3, Shannen Alack, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-0 1/2.
Track events
4x200-meter relay: 1, Scotlandville 1:41.97. 2, Ruston 1:44.77. 3, Baton Rouge High 1:47.55.
1,600 meters: 1, Natalie Venkataraman, Baton Rouge High, 5:22.25. 2, Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 5:23.59. 3, Ella Chesnut, Vandebilt Catholic, 5:25.21.
800: 1, Breanna Becerra, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:22.27. 2, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:23.59. 3, London Parker, John Curtis, 2:24.97.
400: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 57.75. 2, Quincy Simon, Northside, 59.93. 3, London Parker, John Curtis, 1:00.12.
4x800 relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 10:14.60. 2, St. Louis 10:18.54. 3, St. Thomas Aquinas 10:28.34.
60 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 8.79. 2, Demetria Harris, Huntington, 8.85. 3, Jessica Pitcher, Baton Rouge High, 9.18.
60: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 7.53. 2, Demetria Harris, Huntington, 7.81. 3, Jessica Pitcher, Baton Rouge High, 7.83.
3,200: 1, Lily Garrett, Ruston, 11:03.48. 2, Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 11:49.25. 3, Hudson Roberts, Byrd, 11:51.04.
4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 4:06.43. 2, Ruston 4:07.93. 3, St. Louis 4:10.96.
Outstanding Field Performer: Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High
Outstanding Track Performer: Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville