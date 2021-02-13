ST. GABRIEL — Calling White Castle’s 46-45 win over East Iberville in a District 7-1A game another déjà vu all over again example would be too easy.
After all, the Bulldogs beat East Iberville 49-44 in the Class 1A quarterfinals a year ago to advance to the LHSAA girls basketball tourney.
There was a different feel after Cambrieon Link drove in for a game-winning layup with just over five seconds left Saturday afternoon at EIHS.
“We got exactly what we expected,” EIHS coach Mark Temple said after hugging WCHS coach Khary Carrell on the sidelines after the game. “This game is a rivalry and it’s always intense.
“It does not matter what the records are. I have much respect for coach (Carrell) and White Castle. There is no doubt this will help prepare us for the playoffs.”
East Iberville (20-6) is the top team in the LHSAA’s most recent Class 1A girls power ratings. Coming off a two-week COVID-19 quarantine earlier in the week, the Tigers needed a challenge on the final weekend before the LHSAA announces its girls basketball playoff pairings.
As the team began its quarantine, Temple planned the game with White Castle. WCHS' Carrell believes both teams got what they needed.
Post player Dedreka Wilson scored a game-high 18 points to lead EIHS. Link, White Castle’s point guard, led her team with 12. It was a key game and win for the No. 8 Bulldogs (6-10), who have won four of their last five after a 2-9 start.
The teams traded the lead multiple times. EIHS led 22-19 at halftime and White Castle led 35-32 after three quarters.
“Games like this are so hard,” Carrell said. “In dealing with young people, the most important thing is to keep them focused on what to do without getting down because the other team is ahead. You want them to stay confident and that is what my girls did."
Two free throws by Wilson staked the Tigers to a 45-42 lead with 56.6 seconds remaining. Alilyah Young split the EIHS’ 2-3 zone defense for a layup with 14.7 seconds left to make it a one-point game.
An East Iberville turnover in set the stage for Link’s game winning layup.
“I had it in my mind I would pass off if it (the lane) wasn’t open,” Link said. “It was open and I made the shot.”