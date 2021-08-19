After leading Madison Prep to its first LHSAA football title a year ago, quarterback Zeon Chriss is the top player returning in District 7-3A.
Chriss, a UL commitment, was the local district’s offensive MVP the past two years and The Advocate’s All-Metro MVP in 2020.
But the fact that Chriss is not among Louisiana’s highest rated recruits for the Class 2022 in the district triggers a tutorial on why Class 3A football in Baton Rouge enjoys an elite status it has held since 2000.
“After the last two years, he was the guy and he will be until someone else proves they are better,” University High coach Andy Martin said of Chriss. “He has been the MVP with two different kinds of teams and led his team to a state title.
“You better be ready to play every week in this district. By the time our teams get to the playoffs, we have pretty much seen it all. You’ve got talent and good coaches.”
The tradition speaks for itself. Since 2000, teams from 7-3A have won 12 LHSAA titles and had five runner-up finishes.
Madison Prep got its first LHSAA football title last season. Martin’s Cubs were Division II select semifinalists. That is just part of the local district storyline
Baker and Brusly are two years removed from quarterfinal playoff berths. West Feliciana was the 3A champion in 2017. U-High has three Division II select titles since 2014. Parkview Baptist has five total titles since 2000.
As for talent? MPA defensive lineman Quency Wiggins and UHS defensive back Austin Ausberry are ranked among Louisiana’s top 15 seniors by 247sports. RB Derrick Graham of U-High, athlete Roman Pitre of High and Chriss are in the top 50.
West Feliciana wide receiver Aeneaus Lemay is not on the list. He committed to McNeese over the summer. Mentorship Academy has a 6-foot-7 offensive lineman in Cameron Jackson.
Like most coaches, Brusly's Hoff Schooler approaches the season cautiously with the latest COVID-19 surge. Schooler believes pandemic experience in 2020 will pay dividends for his team and others.
“Before COVID, it was easy to say wait until next week or wait until district,” Schooler said. “Now the game in front of you is the only one you are guaranteed.
“Last year, most teams had to play games without players in quarantine and that helped our younger players getting experience they might not have gotten before.”
Quarterback Sammy Daquano returns to lead the Panthers and also has three receivers back. U-High and Parkview are watching preseason quarterback battles play out.
While Austin Ausberry’s brother, Jaiden, is a top 2023 prospect and a team leader at linebacker, Martin is intrigued to see who wins the QB battle between Hudson Osborne and Blake Abney.
A strong corps of running backs is part of the equation for Parkview as two seniors Nate Goza and Kade Pearl are in the mix with sophomore Abram Johnston.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces in key spots and we are eager to see how they perform,” PBS coach Stefan LeFors said. “There are going to be lots of opportunities to get experience. They will be thrown in the fire early.
“University and Madison Prep sit up top in this district. Then you have a group of us who can win on any given week.”
WFHS coach Hudson Fuller expects a progression in his second season with new offensive and defensive systems. Sophomore quarterback Joel Rogers provides a dual threat for the Saints to complement Lemay.
Roles for Baker and Glen Oaks in 7-3A are yet-to-be determined. Facilities upgrades, including a new locker room and weight room help bolster GOHS. WR Nicholas Honore is a two-sport standout for Glen Oaks.
Madison Prep has key positions to fill after graduating Memphis signee Tyrell Raby, a two-way starter and others. Along with a dual threat QB in Chriss and Wiggins on defense, the Chargers also return lineman Ronald Harris.
“Every year you adjust. With all the rain we got, there have not been a lot of outdoor practices,” Williams said. “You work to get better day by day and see where it takes you.”
Traditionally, 7-3A teams go a long way.
New coach, old school
First-year Albany coach David Knight has scrapped the Hornets’ spread offense to install a flexbone and the I-formation with an eye toward keeping the District 8-3A Hornets grounded.
“The coach before me was younger. I am old and I am old school,” Knight said. “We’re going to run the things I know how to run. It’s smash-mouth football. Of course, I hope we’re not the ones who get hit in the mouth.”
Quarterback J.J. Doherty, RB/DB Jamarcus Williams and linebacker Austin Watts are among the leaders for the Livingston Parish-based team.