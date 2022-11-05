The hard-hitting trio of Kendall Davis, Zoe Lacaze and Brennan Coe led third-seeded Dutchtown rallied for a four-set home victory over Fontainebleau in the regional round of the LHSAA's Division I volleyball playoffs Saturday afternoon.
With the win, the third-ranked Griffins punched their ticket to the Ochsner/LHSAA tournament at the Cajundome. .
“It’s a great win for us, especially losing our first set and coming back and win the next three,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “They did a great job, and I’m really proud of them.
"They’re just resilient. We’ve worked the whole season on building a character, and they’ve done such a great job of listening and doing everything I’ve asked them to do.”
Fontainebleau (25-15) took advantage of Dutchtown’s five unforced errors in the first set to win 25-16. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 9-4 lead and forced the Griffins to burn two timeouts. Turner Bergeron, Whitney Reed and Marley Lange preserved the Fontainebleau lead with a pair of key blocks at the end of the set.
“We’re a young team,” Fontainebleau coach Kacie Mule said. “We don’t have one hitter that’s a senior that came on the court this year, so we were losing our defense, but for the most part, we played hard.
"Very underrated this season, and we stepped up towards the end, but I can’t be mad at them. They played well.”
Dutchtown (31-9) responded with force in the second set and won it 25-20. Davis notched the five of the first six points of the set, with three spikes and two blocks. After a timeout, the Bulldogs went on a 5-0 run and gained the lead, but the Griffins responded with a 6-0 run of their own.
That led to a thrilling third set, which Dutchtown won 25-22. Davis gave her Griffins a jolt of energy with an early spike. Later, when she stepped back to serve, Dutchtown scored 11 of the next 12 points. Fontainebleau kept it close throughout the set, but junior setter Madison Sanchez scored the winning point.
In the final set, Coe’s cross-court spike tied the score and launched a run that gave Dutchtown their first lead. Coe teamed up with Lacaze to finish off the Bulldogs with four strong spokes late in the set.
“Kendall and Zoe and Brennan had a great match today,” Ricks said. “Passers passed well. Everybody contributed.”