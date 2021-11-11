It was a new LHSAA venue and St. Joseph’s Academy had a new opponent. But the message from SJA coach Sivi Miller remained the same.
The outcome was consistent too as St. Joseph’s swept Archbishop Chapelle 3-0 in its Division I quarterfinal at the Ochsner/LHSAA Volleyball State tournament played Thursday at the Cajundome.
"I'm proud of the girls ... they stayed together as a team," SJA coach Sivi Miller said. "I told them to just relax and play their game.
“I think it took them part of the first set to feel normal in this environment. It’s a great venue and setup … but they had to adjust. Then they played.”
With the win, the second-seeded Redstickers (33-8) advance to play No. 3 Mt. Carmel (29-10) in a semifinal set for 3:30 p.m. Friday. The area’s other quarterfinalist, fourth-seeded Dutchtown, lost 3-1 to Southside.
“For about the first 15 points or so we were playing with them,” SJA’s Camille Counce said. “At that point, we said, ‘Look, we’re here to win. Let's give it our all and play the best we can.”
Grace Toler led SJA with 15 kills. Counce had 22 assists and two service aces.
Morgan Perry added nine kills and three blocks for the winners, who finished were the Division I runners-up a year ago. Megan Lacour led No. 10 Chapelle (24-7) with 11 kills.
Chapelle led early in the first set. SJA took the lead for good at 13-12 on a kill from the left side by Perry. Two Redsticker hitting errors and a net violation helped Chapelle get within one at 22-21. A kill by Perry helped close out the set.
Set 2 was a different story. SJA built a nine-point lead with multiple players contributing to the offense. Grace Toler had four kills down the stretch to finish the third set.
SOUTHSIDE 3, DUTCHTOWN 1: The fifth-seeded Sharks (20-7) claimed their first LHSAA tourney victory in school history.
Southside won 25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22 with a large contingent of vocal fans in attendance. Dutchtown finishes 32-8.
"We could not stop No. 21 (Charlotte Hawkins) and we could not control the ball ," Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. "Their fans were great and I thought they played with a lot of spirit and fight. We did not do enough things well to win."
The Griffins led by nine points in the second set. But Southside put together a 13-4 run to tie it at 21-21 and ultimately took a 2-0 lead. Dutchtown won the third set, but Southside built a four-point lead the final set and never blinked.
Hawkins led all players with 20 kills, while Leia Vallot added 39 assists for the winners. Alexis Logarbo had 16 kills and 13 assists for Dutchtown.