Girls Coach of the Year
Mark Temple
East Iberville Basketball
Some might look at Temple’s story and call it an overnight success story by mistake. His story revolves around a championship team built over a five-year period by a coach whose players bought into his system when they were still in middle school.
The Tigers advanced to an LHSAA tourney once before and lost in the semifinals. They did not make the tourney in 2020. But this time around, Temple’s veteran team would not be denied.
Temple's EIHS team crafted a 25-6 overall record and won the school’s first girls basketball title in Class 1A in dramatic come-from-behind fashion.
Girls Coach of the Year Finalist
George Newport
St. Joseph’s Academy Swimming
Newport was already a successful swim coach when he took over the SJA program as a second act after retiring from Baton Rouge High. Since then, the Redstickers have not missed a beat or a chance to claim the LHSAA's top prize. St. Joseph’s won a won its 10th consecutive title in Division I, the LHSAA’s highest swimming class.
Girls Coach of the Year Finalist
Melissa Ramsey
University Soccer
Ramsey is no stranger to soccer success and the Cubs’ track record reinforces that point. U-High has won the last two LHSAA Division III titles and three out of the last four. The 2020-21 UHS team was built around defense and finished the season with 15 shutouts and allowed only five goals while putting together a record of 14-4-1.