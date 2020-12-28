Offsetting an opponent’s height advantage can be done in several ways. Accurate outside shooting is certainly one of them. Scotlandville’s Emareyon McDonald proved that notion 10 times over.
The senior guard made 10 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 36 points as the Hornets rolled past second-seeded Southern Lab 67-35 in the semifinals of the East Baton Rouge Parish Boys Basketball tournament Monday night at Scotlandville.
“I hit the first two and it went from there,” McDonald said. “I just got hot and kept hitting them. I have never had a game like this before … not where I outscored the other team.
“Our team had a lot to do with all of it. We were really good on defense tonight. That was big too.”
With the win, the third-seeded Hornets (8-2) advance to play top-seeded Zachary (12-1) in the title game set for 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Zachary High. The Broncos edged Baker 53-51 in their semifinal also played at SHS. Scotlandville seeks its fourth straight EBR tourney title.
“This will be either the third or fourth time we’ve been in the final, which is a good thing,” Zachary coach Jon McClinton said. “We are young, but at some point we have to move beyond that. This tournament is a test and big step in that direction.”
Games begin at 2 p.m. at Zachary for the final day of the tournament.
SCOTLANDVILLE 67, SOUTHERN LAB 35: Zaheem Jackson added 15 points and John Hubbard had 10 for the Hornets, who garnered praise from their coach, Carlos Sample.
“I have been waiting for (McDonald) to have a night like this,” Sample said. “Ever since he has been here he has done nothing but work. That all paid off tonight.
“But the reason he was able to outscore them (Southern Lab) was our defense. We played hard every possession. This was also something we have been working toward. We are still a work in progress, but they are figuring it out and playing for each other.”
McDonald’s 3-pointers from multiple spots on the floor started with one from the top of the key with 1.8 seconds left in the first quarter. Scotlandville led 19-9 after one quarter and 30-20 at halftime.
The Hornets forced 19 turnovers. McDonald had five 3-pointers in the third quarter to help Scotlandville put the game away.
ZACHARY 53, BAKER 51: The Broncos got pushed to the limit by fourth-seeded Baker (10-2) in the first semifinal.
Zachary raced out to a 9-1 lead in the first quarter. But the Buffaloes slowly chipped away, outscoring Zachary 14-7 as the second quarter wound down.
A 3-pointer from the left corner by Tyler Brown got the Zachary lead to one, at 24-23 with 1:12 remaining in the first half. A 3-pointer by Jalen Bolden helped Zachary cling to a 28-26 halftime lead.
“They came out and battled us and we had to respond,” Bolden said. “Baker was ready for us, and they never gave up. We had to continue to work.”
Bolden and Brannon Rogers each had 14 points for the Broncos, who lost to Scotlandville in last year’s EBR final.
Zachary led by as much as seven points in the final quarter. Baker was 1-for-12 from the field to start the final period. Brown hit another 3-pointer with 8 seconds left to get the Buffaloes within two.