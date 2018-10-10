Both teams got something out of their Division I, District 3 volleyball contest Wednesday night.
Baton Rouge High won a set from St. Joseph’s Academy for the first time since 1996. But it was the Redstickers who notched a 3-1 victory with a reshuffled lineup that made enough plays when it counted.
“I thought my libero (Simone Moreau) played very well,” SJA coach Sivi Miller said. “She was our JV setter and has been playing since Liz Fruge got hurt. She gives us a spark.”
Caroline Starns led the Redstickers (16-9, 6-0) with 14 kills and 5 blocks. When the match teetering toward BRHS (17-10, 4-2) in the third set, Starns and Moreau were part of the defensive effort that made a difference as SJA won 25-12, 21-25, 25-17, 25-8.
“To me, the big play was when I got blocked and the defense behind me picked up the ball and we went on to get the point,” Starns said. “We had different lineups on the court and everyone came through. Our defense really came through.”
Miller and Starns both complimented the Bulldogs, who were led by Hannah Lewis with 12 kills, 8 digs and 5 blocks. Krystal Moore (6 kills) and Ngan Tran (23 digs) were other leaders for BRHS. Moreau (19 digs), Olivia Reames (11 kills, 5 digs) and Katie Polson (22 assists) also led St. Joseph’s.
“We started out a little shaky, not trusting each other,” BRHS coach Dayna Kohn said. “We did trust each other in that second set and we also minimized our mistakes, which was big. We played point-by-point with them for a while. I think we want to believe we are good, but there is a mental part we can’t overcome just yet.”
The Redstickers won the first and fourth sets quickly. The most significant action took place in the middle two sets. BRHS built momentum gradually in the second set. SJA led 16-12 before the Bulldogs battled back to tie it at 16-16. A block by Lewis and a kill by Moore gave BRHS the lead for good. The Bulldogs scored eight of the next nine points to make the lead comfortable.
The teams played point-for-point through much of the third set. A kill and a block by Starns, along with an ace by Ellie Fahey gave SJA a comfortable 20-16 lead en route to the win. Starns played in the middle and slid from side-to-side to help block the Bulldogs' shots at key times. Moreau and the rest of the defense pick up shots that got by the front line.
“A lot of it was trusting each other and knowing we had each other’s backs,” Moreau added.