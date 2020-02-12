White Castle boys basketball coach Troy Green doesn’t do Facebook nor other social media. So he was surprised when people started thanking him and talking about a Facebook post about him Tuesday.
After his team lost 50-42 to Hamilton Christian in the final game of the annual nine-game Ronald Johnson Classic at White Castle on Friday night, Green drove the Hamilton team back to Lake Charles after the team’s bus broke down.
“I’m not on Facebook, so at first, I didn’t know what people were talking about,” Green said. “To me, it’s not a big deal. My buddy needed help. What was a going to do — go home and leave those kids stranded? I did what I hope any coach would do.”
Hamilton coach Dexter Washington disagrees with Green on one key point — it was a big deal.
“This man had been in the gym since 7 that morning and after 9 p.m. he’s waiting on us and we just beat his team,” Washington said. “We’ve been friends for five or six years, and that was the first time I’ve ever beat him. So I asked, ‘Do you know anybody who can carry us home?’ And he said, ‘Yes, me.’
"He did not have to do that, but he set a great example for our players. Our school and the parents of our players are very appreciative.”
Green used a bus already on the WCHS campus and brought the Warriors back to Lake Charles. He spent the night at Washington’s house before returning to White Castle early Sunday.
Green offers one final response, “The tournament isn’t over until the last team gets home.”
NHSACA finalists
Catholic High’s Don Hood and former Baton Rouge High gymnastics coach Kevin Nee are finalists for National High School Athletic Coaches Association awards that will be presented July 23 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nee, who retired last spring, is a finalist for the gymnastics coach of the year award. Hood is one of eight finalists for the award for the track and field assistant coach of the year award.
Central’s Cotton, Morris sign
Linebacker Riyan Cotton and girls basketball player Lani Morris of Central signed with different schools during a ceremony at the school Tuesday.
Cotton, the District 4-5A defensive MVP and an All-Metro selection, signed with Grambling. Morris, a post player and the daughter of Central coach Terri Morris-Jones signed with Kansas-based Hutchinson Community College.
District basketball tournaments
Let the games begin for the District 7-4A (boys and girls) and District 8-2A (boys) basketball tourneys. And let them continue for the 7-3A boys tourney that began Wednesday with a play-in game between Collegiate Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.
Action for 7-4A begins Thursday with four games at Lee. Plaquemine plays Belaire in a girls game at 3 p.m., followed by Istrouma vs. Broadmoor girls at 4:30 p.m., Broadmoor vs. Belaire at 6 p.m., and St. Michael vs. Istrouma at 7:30 p.m. in boys action.
Madison Prep is the site of four 7-3A games Thursday. Second-seeded Brusly plays Mentorship Academy at 4 p.m., followed by top-seeded Madison Prep vs. the Collegiate BR-WFHS winner at 5:30 p.m. University takes on Glen Oaks at 7 p.m. and Parkview Baptist vs. Baker at 8:30 p.m. The 8-2A boys tourney starts at Friday with two semifinals — Port Allen vs. East Feliciana at 6 p.m. and Dunham vs. Episcopal at 7:30 p.m.
The 7-4A tourney ends Saturday with finals for girls at 3:30 p.m. and boys at 5 p.m. will be set Friday. Semifinals for 7-3A move to U-High Friday with the final set for 7 p.m. Saturday at MPA. The 8-2A final is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at Port Allen.