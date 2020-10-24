BR.catholiceascension.102420._200_mw.jpg
Buy Now

East Ascension wide receiver Jordan Goodlow (1) cuts up the field against CatholicÕs defense on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in Gonzales, La.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Local 5A/4A

East Ascension (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

St. Michael (7-4A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)

Opelousas (6-4A) at Livonia (6-4A)

Class 3A and below

Brusly (7-3A) at University (7-3A)

Lutcher (9-3A) at Berwick (9-3A)

Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)

Ascension Christian (7-1A) vs. St. John (7-1A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium

Friday

Local 5A/4A

Scotlandville (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Live Oak (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)

McKinley (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium

St. Amant (5-5A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)

Belaire (7-4A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)

Tara (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)

Class 3A and below

Madison Prep (7-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium

Parkview Baptist (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)

West Feliciana (7-3A) vs. Glen Oaks (7-3A) at Scotlandville

Jewel Sumner (8-3A) at Albany (8-3A)

Donaldsonville (9-3A) at St. James (9-3A)

Capitol (8-2A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School-Clinton

Dunham (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)

Northeast (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)

Erath (6-3A) vs. Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Boutte Stadium

Woodlawn-Shreveport (1-4A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at McKinley

East Iberville (7-1A) at White Castle (7-1A)

View comments