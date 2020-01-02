Boys basketball
Episcopal-BR 44, Opelousas Catholic 43
Episcopal-BR 11 8 11 19-44
Opelousas Catholic 12 13 7 11-43
SCORING: EPISCOPAL-BR (44) Stewart Bonnecure 2, Ricky Vollard 16, Kaplan McMaine 4, DJ Morgan 14, Thomas Besselman 4. Totals: 10 (4) 12-19. OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC (43) Andre Duplechain 1, Keon Coleman 15, Ronal Patin 6, Mekhai Jones 2, Donovan Green 6, Caleb Rubin 7, Xavier Jackson 2, Kevin Wiltz 4. Totals: 17 (2) 3-11.
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal-BR 4 (Vollard 4); Opelousas Catholic 2 (Coleman 1, Rubin 1). Total Fouls: Episcopal-BR 10, Opelousas Catholic 19.
Teurlings 47, St. John 42
St. John 12 13 8 9-42
Teurlings 13 10 4 20-47
SCORING: ST. JOHN (42) Connor Barbee 17, Galvin Martin 10, Cobie Lockett 9, Joseph Schlatie 4, Jacob Schlatie 2. Totals: 14 (2) 8-11. TEURLINGS (47) Matthew Marceaux 9, Adam Broussard 9, Noah Fontenot 8, Colin Sinitiere 6, Jacob Broussard 5, Dylan Guidry 5, Julien Guy 1. Totals 11 (5) 10-18.
3-POINT GOALS: 3-pointers — St. John: Barbee 1, Lockett 1; Teurlings: Broussard 3, Noah Fontenot 2. Total Fouls: St. John 16, Teurlings 14.
University 62, Opelousas 52
University 12 12 16 22-62
Opelousas 11 8 15 16-52
SCORING: UNIVERSITY: Milan Mejia 14, Bryce Brown 13, DJ Morton 12, Terrington Butler 10, Shawn Jones 8, Brock Brown 5; OPELOUSAS: J. Lazard 15, J. McGhee 15, K. Williams 11, J. Gibson 5, K. Jones 2, Jo. McGhee 2
3-POINT GOALS: UNIVERSITY 5 (Mejia 2, Morton 2, Bro. Brown); OPELOUSAS 1 (Williams)
Records: University 13-0; Opelousas 9-7
Girls basketball
Brusly Girls Tournament
Port Allen 40, West Feliciana 26
Leaders: Port Allen: Lyric Nelson 22; West Feliciana: Shamara Jarrels 17
Walker 41, Baker 25
Halftime: Walker 25, Baker 8
Leaders: Walker: C. Travis 8, A. Scott 8; Baker: J. Harris 19