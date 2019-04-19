The Dunham School exploded for nine runs in the sixth inning to break open a tight game and defeat Episcopal 11-1 in the District 8-2A baseball tournament final Friday at Dunham.
Episcopal starting pitcher Griff Strain (7-2) worked five innings and scattered six hits before leaving the game with Dunham up 2-1. Episcopal sent three pitchers to the mound in the sixth and they combined to walk four batters and hit three more.
Dunham (24-7, 7-0) had four hits in the sixth inning. Reed Godberry smashed a double to drive in the final two runs and the game via the 10-run rule with one out. Austin Richard doubled and Jackson Boone and Will Ashby had back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth. Three runs scored in bases-loaded situations with walks or hit batsmen.
“We preach team,” Dunham coach Jay Gabehart said. “Our guys were patient at the plate. It’s always good to get a guy on or score a run on a walk or hit batter.”
Dunham, which returned seven starters from its Division III state semifinal team, won its second straight district title. The Tigers will earn a top seed when the playoffs are released Sunday and could get a bye into the quarterfinals. Episcopal (20-10) will also make the playoffs.
“We’re going to have to deal with not playing for a while,” Gabehart said. “We’ll come up with something to simulate it. We may see Episcopal again.”
Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said Dunham played well.
“Dunham puts a lot of pressure on you offensively,” Bourgeois said. “Our starter Griff Strain did everything possible to keep us in the game. We had two errors in the second inning that didn’t help. This is the last game before the playoffs, so we’ll just work on getting better.”
Dunham pitcher Stephen Still (7-3) pitched a complete game three-hitter. He was in top form in the top of the fifth when he retired the side on five pitches.
“Stephen Still has been pretty consistent for us,” Gabehart said. “He competes and that’s why he can handle situations and make pitches. He’s done a good job all year of keeping runs down.”
Episcopal’s Ethan Amedee had a solo homer in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 1-1. It was Amedee’s third homer of the season.
Dunham took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth on an Austin Richard RBI single that scored Dallas Day, who doubled.
Dunham’s Kobe Semien hit a hard shot to third base that was bobbled to score Nic Suire in the bottom of the third. Suire struck out but reached first when the EHS catcher dropped the pitch and overthrew first base.
Dunham had 10 hits in the contest. Richard and Ashby had two hits each. The Tigers stranded 11 baserunners.