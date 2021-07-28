On a day when LHSAA inked a five-year deal with Ochsner Health, the association's executive director Eddie Bonine said he’s confident high school fall sports can move forward despite Louisiana’s most recent coronavirus surge.
Ochsner Health assumes the role of title sponsor for all 21 LHSAA championship events and will serve as the organization’s healthcare provider, offering healthcare at LHSAA events, along with training and education for member schools.
Ochsner is developing curriculum for student athletes interested in pursuing careers in healthcare and sports medicine.
“I truly believe that when we went through the pandemic in 2019-20 we did not truly know who our opponent was or what it was capable of doing,” Bonine said. “Now we know the name and know what that opponent is capable of.
"I have full confidence that the membership, starting at the top with parish (school) boards, superintendents, principals, vice principals, ADs and going down to athletes and parents … they know what we are up against and have a game plan. We know what to do and we have a game plan.”
Bonine and Ochsner’s Dr. Misty Suri, sports medicine orthopedic surgeon at Sports Medicine Institute, noted that CDC guidance, Louisiana Department of Health and Louisiana Department of Education are being monitored as the latest COVID surge and variants evolve.
Ochsner employs 110 athletic trainers to work with high schools across the state. The partnership includes support from Ochsner’s sports medicine advisory committee.
Training and sports medicine education for LHSAA member schools and coaches is another key component of the partnership. Educating student athletes regarding their physical and mental health, nutrition and well-being was also stressed by Ochsner representatives on hand.
“With our new partnership, Ochsner will leverage its best-in-class sports medicine program and statewide presence to support the LHSAA’s mission of offering safe athletic competition, while providing invaluable educational opportunities for all of the LHSAA’s stakeholders — students, families and coaches,” Ochsner Chief Medical Officer Robert Hart, MD, said in a news release. “We look forward to being on the sidelines and in the classrooms with Louisiana’s most talented student athletes.”
The LHSAA unveiled its new championship trophies branded with the Ochsner logo and presented four to representatives during the ceremony.
Ochsner becomes the LHSAA's first championship sponsor since the Allstate Sugar Bowl opted against renewing its agreement last year. However, the new deal has a key Sugar Bowl connection.
Bonine credited Richard Smith, former Sugar Bowl president, for helping LHSAA and Ochsner connect.