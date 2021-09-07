First-place votes listed in parentheses in front of the records for teams.

Class 5A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Acadiana (5) 1-0 105 1

2. Brother Martin (1) 0-0 102 2

3. Catholic-BR (3) 1-0 96 3

4. Zachary 1-0 85 4

5. Ponchatoula (1) 0-0 81 5

6. West Monroe 1-0 70 6

7. John Curtis 0-0 49 7

8. Scotlandville 0-0 39 8

9. Destrehan 0-0 31 10

10. Alexandria 1-0 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve 26, Ruston 23, Byrd 18, Rummel 8, Haughton 5, East St. John 4, Airline 4, John Ehret 2, Woodlawn-BR 2.

Class 4A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Karr (9) 0-0 114 1

2. Neville (1) 1-0 111 3

3. Carencro 0-1 90 4

4. Warren Easton 0-0 88 5

5. St. Thomas More 0-1 84 2

6. Vandebilt Catholic 0-0 50 8

7. Westgate 0-1 47 6

8. Northwood-Shreve 0-1 45 7

9. Plaquemine 0-0 41 10

10. Leesville 1-0 37 NR

Others receiving votes: Assumption 29, Lakeshore 14, North DeSoto 12, Carver 9, Tioga 7, Liberty 1, Cecilia 1.

Class 3A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. University (1) 1-0 102 2

2. Union Parish (4) 1-0 101 3

3. De La Salle (3) 0-0 100 1

4. St. James (1) 0-0 97 4

5. Madison Prep 1-0 88 6

6. Lake Charles Prep 0-1 64 5

7. Sterlington 1-0 62 8

8. St. Martinville 1-0 38 NR

9. E.D. White 0-0 30 10

10. Jennings 0-1 19 7

Others receiving votes: Green Oaks 14, Carroll 14, Mansfield 11, Church Point 10, Jena 8, St. Louis 7, Booker T. Washington-N.O. 2, Lutcher 2, North Webster 1.

Class 2A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Lafayette Christian (9) 1-0 114 1

2. Mangham 1-0 98 5

3. Many (1) 0-1 96 2

4. Newman 0-0 89 3

5. Amite 0-0 85 4

6. Notre Dame 1-0 67 6

7. Loreauville 1-0 50 8

8. Dunham 1-0 47 9

9. St. Charles 0-0 43 7

10. Kinder 1-0 27 10

Others receiving votes: Catholic-New Iberia 18, General Trass 14, North Caddo 13, Rosepine 12, Kentwood 5, Ferriday 3.

Class 1A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Calvary (10) 1-0 120 1

2. Ouachita Christian 1-0 108 3

3. Oak Grove 0-1 92 2

4. Southern Lab 0-0 89 5

5. Ascension Catholic 0-0 72 6

6. Riverside 0-0 67 7

7. Grand Lake 1-0 62 9

8. Vermilion Catholic 0-1 55 4

9. Homer 0-1 40 8

10. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 1-0 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Haynesville 14, St. Edmund 10, East Iberville 9, St. Mary’s 7, St. Frederick 4, Logansport 4, Basile 2.

