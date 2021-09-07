First-place votes listed in parentheses in front of the records for teams.
Class 5A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Acadiana (5) 1-0 105 1
2. Brother Martin (1) 0-0 102 2
3. Catholic-BR (3) 1-0 96 3
4. Zachary 1-0 85 4
5. Ponchatoula (1) 0-0 81 5
6. West Monroe 1-0 70 6
7. John Curtis 0-0 49 7
8. Scotlandville 0-0 39 8
9. Destrehan 0-0 31 10
10. Alexandria 1-0 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve 26, Ruston 23, Byrd 18, Rummel 8, Haughton 5, East St. John 4, Airline 4, John Ehret 2, Woodlawn-BR 2.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Karr (9) 0-0 114 1
2. Neville (1) 1-0 111 3
3. Carencro 0-1 90 4
4. Warren Easton 0-0 88 5
5. St. Thomas More 0-1 84 2
6. Vandebilt Catholic 0-0 50 8
7. Westgate 0-1 47 6
8. Northwood-Shreve 0-1 45 7
9. Plaquemine 0-0 41 10
10. Leesville 1-0 37 NR
Others receiving votes: Assumption 29, Lakeshore 14, North DeSoto 12, Carver 9, Tioga 7, Liberty 1, Cecilia 1.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. University (1) 1-0 102 2
2. Union Parish (4) 1-0 101 3
3. De La Salle (3) 0-0 100 1
4. St. James (1) 0-0 97 4
5. Madison Prep 1-0 88 6
6. Lake Charles Prep 0-1 64 5
7. Sterlington 1-0 62 8
8. St. Martinville 1-0 38 NR
9. E.D. White 0-0 30 10
10. Jennings 0-1 19 7
Others receiving votes: Green Oaks 14, Carroll 14, Mansfield 11, Church Point 10, Jena 8, St. Louis 7, Booker T. Washington-N.O. 2, Lutcher 2, North Webster 1.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Lafayette Christian (9) 1-0 114 1
2. Mangham 1-0 98 5
3. Many (1) 0-1 96 2
4. Newman 0-0 89 3
5. Amite 0-0 85 4
6. Notre Dame 1-0 67 6
7. Loreauville 1-0 50 8
8. Dunham 1-0 47 9
9. St. Charles 0-0 43 7
10. Kinder 1-0 27 10
Others receiving votes: Catholic-New Iberia 18, General Trass 14, North Caddo 13, Rosepine 12, Kentwood 5, Ferriday 3.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Calvary (10) 1-0 120 1
2. Ouachita Christian 1-0 108 3
3. Oak Grove 0-1 92 2
4. Southern Lab 0-0 89 5
5. Ascension Catholic 0-0 72 6
6. Riverside 0-0 67 7
7. Grand Lake 1-0 62 9
8. Vermilion Catholic 0-1 55 4
9. Homer 0-1 40 8
10. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 1-0 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Haynesville 14, St. Edmund 10, East Iberville 9, St. Mary’s 7, St. Frederick 4, Logansport 4, Basile 2.