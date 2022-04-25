Six coaches representing a cross section of the Baton Rouge area’s high school sports success story have been selected as finalists for The Advocate’s Star of Stars Coach of the Year awards.
Zachary football coach David Brewerton, Dutchtown soccer coach Marcus Dyer and Scotlandville basketball coach Carlos Sample are the finalists for the boys Coach of the Year honor.
Southern Lab basketball coach Quianna Chaney, Baton Rouge High gymnastics coach Kristen Estorge and St. Joseph’s Academy volleyball coach Sivi Miller are the girls Coach of the Year finalists.
All six coaches will be honored and the winners will be announced at The Advocate’s 36th Star of Stars High School Sports awards ceremony set for May 23 at the L’Auberge Casino’s Baton Rouge Events Center.
Finalists for Team of the Year and Boys/Girls Athlete of the Year will be announced in the coming days.
New Orleans Saints star defensive end Cam Jordan is the keynote speaker for the event set to run from 7 p.m. May 23. Tickets can be purchased at https://neworleans.boldtypetickets.com/events/119304990/the-advocates-star-of-star-sports-awards.
Brewerton led the Broncos to their fourth LHSAA Class 5A title last fall. Zachary finished the season with a 15-0 record and was ranked No. 1 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A poll and the LHSAA’s 5A power ratings.
Dyer coached a 10th-seeded Dutchtown squad to its first title-contest appearance. The Griffins, who were the runners-up to top-seeded Catholic High, upset traditional powers Jesuit and St. Paul’s while winning three straight road playoff contests.
Sample’s Hornets weathered some ups and downs but went on to win the school’s eighth LHSAA boys basketball title since 2010. Scotlandville won the Division I select title for the fifth time.
Chaney, a former LSU and Southern Lab star, coached her alma mater to the school’s first LHSAA title since 2004. The Kittens relied on a young roster to win the Division IV select title in their first varsity since 2017-18.
Estorge’s third season at BRHS truly was the charm for her squad. The Bulldogs won their first LHSAA girls gymnastics title since 2003, leaping two spots in the team standings thanks to contributions from multiple team members.
Miller led SJA to a Division I runner-up finish for the second straight season. The Redstickers were the Baton Rouge area’s only LHSAA finalist the past two seasons and finished with a 34-9 record. Miller has 834 career wins, including 520 at St. Joseph’s.