There was rain outside, but not nearly enough to force University High football coach Chad Mahaffey to move Wednesday's practice indoors.
Before they put on practice jerseys, there was another matter of business for linebacker Bryton Constantin and defensive back Jordan Clark. The two players got to slip on commemorative jerseys signifying their selection to play in the Under Armour All-American game set for Jan. 3. The brief ceremony was held in one of two UHS gyms.
“I want to thank everybody who has helped me along the way … my family, my team, all the coaches I’ve ever had they’ve helped me along this long journey,” Constantin said. “I never knew I was going to be here, and this is just a great experience.”
Constantin, a Clemson commitment, was The Advocate’s All-Metro MVP for Classes 3A and below last season and was a Class 3A All-State selection. Clark, the son of former LSU and NFL standout Ryan Clark, had two things to celebrate. He committed to Arizona State on Tuesday night.
"(The Under Armour game) is a dream come true for me, it really is,” Clark said. “I had a feeling for a little while that (Arizona State) was where I was going to end up. But I wanted to do my due diligence and explore all avenues as thoroughly as I could. Arizona State is a place I could see myself being. I like the diversity of the staff and I love the Tempe area.”
Constantin and Clark got to celebrate with senior teammates for just a few extra minutes while pictures were taken. U-High (7-0), ranked nationally by MaxPreps, is the defending Division II select LHSAA champions.
UHS hosts Mentorship Academy Friday night for a game will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie “The Waterboy.” The Cubs will wear special adidas uniforms of the mythical South Central Louisiana State University Mud Dogs made famous in the film.