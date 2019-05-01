The wait is finally over for The Dunham School baseball team.
The Tigers begin their quest for a second straight berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball tournament 13 days after its last regular-season game.
No. 8 Catholic-New Iberia (17-17) travels to Dunham for a 6 p.m. Thursday game in the best-of-three series. There is no game Friday as CHSNI has a participant in the Class 2A state track meet. The series resumes Saturday at 1 p.m. A third game, if necessary, is set for about 4 p.m.
Top-seeded Dunham (24-7) and second-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas drew regional-round byes to open the playoffs. Dunham stayed active with intrasquad games and a scrimmage against Division I Catholic High, which also drew a bye as the top seed.
“The hardest part was waiting,” Dunham coach Sham Gabehart. “We put games into our practice and kept the guys sharp. Catholic High of New Iberia has a great program with a lot of tradition. We expect a tough battle.”
Stephen Still (7-3, 1.72 ERA) gets the Thursday start for the Tigers. Still's losses came against top teams still in the playoffs — Division I (Catholic High and two Division II powers, Parkview Baptist and University).
“Stephen Still is a real competitor on the mound,” Gabehart said.
Dunham is hitting .369 on the season, but even better (.400) with runners in scoring position. Reed Godberry (.450, 27 RBIs), Jackson Boone (.432, 20 RBIs), Austin Richard (.430, five HRs, 31 RBIs), Nic Suire (.420, 28 RBIs), Kobe Semien (.344, 31 RBIs), Will Ashby (.329, 29 RBIs) and Dallas Day (.313, 21 RBis, team-high nine doubles) lead the offense.
“Dunham competes hard and has tough kids,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “I expect them to make some noise in the playoffs. They have a very balanced lineup and great leadership.”
“We have 10 seniors and our guys have good work ethic and love playing baseball together,” Gabehart said.
Dunham has six starters back from a Division III semifinalists squad from last season. No. 5 hole hitter Boone, a senior right fielder, emerged as a starter this season.
The infield is led by shortstop Godberry.
“Reed Godberry is a tough kid,” Gabehart said. “He’s been consistent all season and carries a lot of weight with his leadership.
“We have a good balance of players that all make each other better and help us win. We’re competitive 1-9 in the batting order.”
Gabehart said Division III is loaded with good teams. Fifth-seeded Notre Dame of Crowley is the defending champion and St. Thomas Aquinas was the runner-up.