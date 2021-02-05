DENHAM SPRINGS — Central High School started slowly Friday night at Denham Springs, but once the Wildcats got rolling they were unstoppable.
After trailing midway through the first quarter, Central took control with a 21-1 run that carried into the second quarter. It was enough to propel the Wildcats to a 67-41 win in District 4-5A.
“They had us on our heels that first four or five minutes,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “We couldn’t really figure it out, but we changed up defenses. It got us doing what we wanted to do, which was moving the ball around and running the floor.”
Nah’Landri Stinson scored eight of his game-high 17 points in the first quarter to get Central going. Joining him in double figures were Malik Hillard with 16 points, and Rylan Walker with 15.
For Central (15-4, 1-0), which is rated No. 10 in the latest unofficial LHSAA power rankings, the win was its 13th in its past 14 games.
Edwards credited assistant coach Scott Osborne for coming up with an offensive game plan.
“We’ve been struggling in the half-court offense,” Edwards said. “(Coach Osborne) came off COVID and worked tirelessly to get us ready. As good as our defense played, I think that was the key to the game — our offensive adjustments and ball movement.”
Denham Springs (13-14, 0-2) trailed 37-27 at halftime, but opened the third quarter with a 12-2 run. The Yellow Jackets lost momentum when Jordan Reams, who scored a team-high 12 points, picked up his fourth foul with five minutes left in the quarter.
Central made its next four shots from the field and went on to take a 53-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Reams made two of Denham Springs’ four 3-pointers in the game. Elijah Gilmore and Nick Cosby also made 3-pointers, and each finished with eight points.
Gilmore and Cosby each had baskets in the first quarter. helping Denham Springs take a 6-3 lead. Afterward, the Yellow Jackets went cold while Central began to find its shooting touch.
Stinson scored on a scoop shot in the lane, and Hillard scored after an offensive rebound as Central took the lead for good at 7-6. The Wildcats held Denham Springs without a field goal over the last 3:38 of the first quarter. The Jackets only managed three free throws until Reams’ 3-pointer with 2:41 left in the half.
By that time, Central had a 17-point lead, and went on to take a 37-17 lead at halftime.
The game featured two of Louisiana’s all-time winningest high school coaches serving as assistants on opposing benches. Denham Springs’ Kenny Almond and Central’s Gary Duhe have more than 1,700 wins between them as head coaches.