Cole Poirrier ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more in St. Amant’s 42-24 win over John F. Kennedy on Saturday at Dutchtown High School.
Looking to capitalize on the momentum of a 28-15 win against Walker last week, Gators coach David Oliver cracked open the playbook and let Poirrier run wild to the tune of more than 150 yards on the ground and another 198 passing.
How it was won
After Poirrier broke a 76-yard touchdown run on the Gators’ opening drive, the Cougars’ defense dug in their heels and kept the senior quarterback on the run for most of the first half. Anchored by a pair of juniors in DeShawn Baptiste and Lionel Tillman and sophomore Hurley McDonald, Kennedy forced St. Amant into slower, more methodical drives.
Even with the slower tempo, the Gators still moved the sticks, with Poirrier taking a 1-yard sneak in for another touchdown before finding D’Andre Taylor for an 18-yard touchdown strike toward the end of the first half.
Defensively Gators defensive end Dylan Carpenter applied a heavy dose of pressure to Chris Armstrong, who only connected on 6 of 15 passes in the first half. Still, the Cougars managed a pair of touchdowns after Armstrong pitched a handoff to Randle Smith, who then dropped back and found sophomore Bobby Kennedy up the right sideline for Kennedy’s first touchdown. Later in the half, Smith caught his first touchdown of the season on a 4-yard fade from Armstrong.
St. Amant took control in the second half, allowing just one touchdown and tacking on another three to their lead, with Poirrier accounting for all five of the Gators’ touchdowns both on the ground and in the air, finding Joshua Morrise on a 37-yard touchdown and Tanner Oliver on a 5-yard quick slant.
Player of the game
Cole Poirrier, QB, St. Amant
No surprises here. Poirrier made his first scramble his best, going 76 yards to the house. Add in another rushing score, two passing scores, and more than 250 yards of total offense and it’s easy to see why Poirrier stole the show.
If the offensive production wasn’t enough, Poirrier saved a touchdown on kickoffs three times by knocking Derrick Ordogne out of bounds as the Gators’ last chance.
Notable
Despite completing 14 of 25 passes for 198 yards, Poirrier only completed one pass that went for more than 20 yards. He completed a 22-yard screen pass to Joshua Morrise.
The Cougars featured only two seniors among their skill position players on offense: Ordogne and Smith.
Kennedy running back Jaquan Glover did most of his damage in the passing game, catching five passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
They said it
St. Amant coach David Oliver, on his team’s performance:
“We were able to come out with a win on I guess a sloppy night overall, a bunch of penalties on both sides. It was real tough to get a tempo going through the game. Our defense rallied, and our offense did enough to win. We have a lot to correct, but it’s nice to move forward with a win.”
Kennedy coach Lynarise Elpheage on the Cougars’ offensive woes:
“It was just inconsistency, which comes with age and experience. We have to work harder and minimize those mistakes. When you have that many of them it’s hard to give yourself a chance, especially when you go up against a team as good as this one.”