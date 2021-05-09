After 30 years and stints at four schools Randy Sandifer has made it to LHSAA baseball version of “The Show.” And so has his team.
Sandifer quickly rattled off the answers to a few basic questions and added, “As you can tell, I’m still a little excited.”
And why not. Sandifer’s sixth-seeded Walker High team beat No. 19 New Iberia 10-1 on Saturday to advance to the LHSAA’s Baseball tournament that begins Tuesday at Sulphur’s McMurry Park.
The Wildcats (31-8) face No. 2 West Monroe at 2 p.m. Thursday in a Class 5A semifinal that marks the tourney debut for both Sandifer and his team.
Through the years, the LHSAA’s baseball format has undergone some transformations and evolved into an event that brings semifinals and final games in all classes to one site.
It was not always been that way. The LHSAA’s top classification baseball schools had a stand-alone tourney when others classes did not. For most classes, all playoffs were played at school sites for decades.
Putting the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals together for the LHSAA’s top class happened in part because the largest schools would likely have the depth roster and pitching wise for a tourney.
Through the years, the top-class tourney was a showcase for top players and teams from across the state. It became a destination. Like most coaches, the 56-year-old Sandifer hoped he might get there one day.
When I first called Sandifer for a story, he was coaching basketball at Lee High. He went to coach baseball there and at Silliman Institute and Live Oak.
Sandifer had success and won two Mississippi Private School Association titles at Silliman (2000 and 2002). He came to Livingston Parish-based Walker 11 years ago and has been head coach for nine. He is a former Central High player.
“There’s just something about this … to make it in the top LHSAA class is special,” Sandifer said. “It has a different feel. Some people take it for granted. But getting to the tournament in 5A is not easy.
“Any coach will tell you that. I feel fortunate to have this team and this opportunity. This group has nine seniors and they are very close."
Walker is part of a seven-team Baton Rouge area contingent set to compete in Sulphur. Another Livingston team, top-seeded Doyle of 2A, is among the first local teams to play on Wednesday.
Brusly, a No. 7 seed, takes on No. 3 Lutcher at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Panthers are no strangers to the tourney and neither is their coach, Mike Forbes, who coached Central to a 5A title in 2017 and a runner-up finish in 2018.
Catholic High of Division I and Parkview Baptist of Division II also are tourney regulars. Division IV Catholic-Pointe Coupee and Slaughter Community Charter of 1A also are tourney newcomer.
All those teams are preparing practice and game plans. Sandifer seeks ways to include younger players.
“We let the JV guys bat some because they had been out shagging balls the whole week,” Sandifer said. “We might have a left-handers day to pitch and mix it up. It is big for the team and school.”
Baseball
LHSAA tournament
At McMurry Park-Sulphur
Semifinals
Tuesday
Class B: (3) Elizabeth vs. (2) Anacoco 10 a.m., Field 40
Class C: (7) Harrisonburg vs. (6) Hornbeck, 10 a.m. Field 41
Division V: (3) University Academy of Cenla vs. No. 2 Claiborne Christian, 10 a.m., Field 37
Class B: (20) Monterey vs. (1) Choudrant, 2 p.m. 40
Class C: (5) Downsville vs. (1) Hicks, 2 p.m. Field 41
Division V: (5) Northside Christian vs. (1) Grace Christian, 2 p.m., Field 37
Class 1A: (12) Slaughter Community Charter vs. (1) Oak Grove, 6 p.m., Field 41
Class 1A: (6) LaSalle vs. (2) Grand Lake, 6 p.m. Field 40
Wednesday
Division IV: (7) Opelousas Catholic vs. (3) Calvary, 10 a.m. Field 37
Division III: (4) St. Thomas Aquinas vs. (1) Notre Dame, 10 a.m. Field 41
Division III: (3) Lafayette Christian vs. (2) St. Charles Catholic 10 a.m. Field 40
Class 3A: (7) Brusly vs. (3) Lutcher, 2 p.m. Field 41
Class 2A: (3) Mangham vs. (2) Rosepine, 2 p.m. Field 40
Division IV: (5) Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. (1) Ouachita Christian, 2 p.m. Field 37
Class 3A: (5) Iowa vs. (1) Sterlington, 6 p.m. Field 41
Class 2A: (5) Loreauville vs. (1) Doyle, 6 p.m. Field 40
Thursday
Class 4A: (4) Neville vs. (1) Tioga, 10 a.m. Field 41
Division II: (3) Vandebilt Catholic vs. (2) St. Louis Catholic, 10 a.m. Field 37
Class 4A: (7) South Terrebonne (3) North Vermilion, 10 a.m. Field 40
Class 5A: (6) Walker vs. (2) West Monroe, 2 p.m., Field 41
Division I: (3) John Curtis vs. (2) Jesuit, 2 p.m. Field 40
Division II: (5) Teurlings Catholic vs. (1) Parkview Baptist, Field 37
Class 5A: (4) Sam Houston at (1) Barbe, 6 p.m., Field 41
Division I: (4) Catholic vs. (1) Byrd, 6 p.m., Field 40
Finals
Friday
Class 2A: 10 a.m., Field 41
Division V: 10 a.m. Field 40
Class 1A: 2 p.m., Field 40
Division IV, 2 p.m., Field 41
Class 3A: 6 p.m., Field 41
Division III, 6 p.m., Field 40
Saturday
Division II: 10 a.m., Field 41
Class B: 10 a.m., Field 40
Class C: 2 p.m., Field 40
Division I: 2 p.m. Field 41
Class 4A: 6 p.m., Field 40
Class 5A: 6 p.m., Field 41