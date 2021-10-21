Istrouma put its collective best-foot forward for LeVeon Moss. Students and cheerleaders greeted visitors at the school's front door and ushered them into the nearby library.
The fact that the star running back has been hobbled by an ankle injury of late did not matter. This was a celebration for Moss, who donned the Under Armour All American Game jersey for the first time. The national all-star game is set for 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 in Orlando.
Family, teammates, teachers East Baton Rouge Pairhs Schools officials and media members watched. There was applause when the time was right.
“I was little nervous because everybody here was so quiet,” Moss said. “But overall, I am so excited about this opportunity. I came to Istrouma because I felt like I belonged here.
“I am very honored to be a part of this. I have to thank my teammates, teachers and coaches for helping me achieve this. I’ve had a little bit of a rocky road, but I am trying to push through it … I plan to play this week.”
The significance of the event was framed by the fact that East Baton Rouge Parish Schools superintendent Sito Narcisse took part in the presentation.
Also notable was a video montage that featured side-by-side video clips of legendary Istrouma star Billy Cannon, LSU’s first Heisman Trophy winner, and Moss, who is the first player from an EBR school system school to receive an Under Armour invitation.
Those on hand congratulated the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Moss, a four-star prospect who is rated as Louisiana’s No. 5 player in the class of 2022 and No. 6 player at his position nationally.
As he accepted congratulations after the ceremony, Moss carefully cradled his one-month old son Le’Veon Jr., holding him through multiple post-ceremony photos with teammates and teachers.
Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney noted that Moss came to Istrouma during his freshman season. Gradney called the event a celebration for the school, which reopened five years ago.
“Everybody knows the story about two roads that diverged in the woods and taking the road less traveled,” Gradney said. “He was at a different school and chose a road less traveled. He made a bold choice. But this is a true testament to what you can do.”
Ausberry ceremony Nov. 4
Moss is one of two local players set to play in the Under Armour game. University High defensive back Austin Ausberry is scheduled to receive his jersey during the school’s homecoming pep rally scheduled for Nov. 4.
Auberry (6-1, 185) also is the four-star prospect and is rated Louisiana’s No. 14 player in the class of 2022 by 247sports.