It looked like Central quarterback Sam Kenerson wasn’t going to be available this week according to coach Sid Edwards, but come Friday night, Kenerson had been cleared and suited up.
He was dynamic in Central’s (3-3, 3-0 district 4-5A) 30-21 upset win on the road over No. 9 Live Oak (4-2, 1-2 district). Kenerson finished the game 8 for 14 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown and added 50 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
“Having Sam is big. He’s who makes us go,” said Edwards, who made it a priority to give all the credit to the coaching staff and his players after the game. “On Tuesday, he went backwards, he regressed, but on Wednesday, we were thinking of not playing him. Then it was Wednesday night, Thursday that it looked like we could get him in there, and he got cleared. We’re happy he did.”
Kenerson helped jumpstart Central out to a 20-0 lead at halftime and opened the game's scoring with a 57-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Le’Derrick Thomas in the first quarter. The play was a designed run-pass option for the left-handed Kenerson who sprinted out to his right, sucked in the defense, then dropped in it to Thomas who did the rest. It was a play Central ran multiple times throughout the game successfully against Live Oak. Edwards said there wasn’t anything special about it besides wanting Live Oak’s defense to make a decision that Kenerson could exploit.
After a punt was returned deep into Live Oak territory, it was Kenerson who punished the Eagles again. This time it was a 10-yard run for a touchdown.
Then the play immediately after the ensuing kickoff, Jovonte Whiten intercepted a screen pass from Live Oak quarterback Sal Palmero, and Whiten returned it to the 6-yard line. Running back Isaiah Rankins scored his first of two touchdowns on the next play to extend the Wildcat lead to 20-0.
Edwards called Whiten’s interception “gigantic,” and Edwards believed it was one of the plays that turned the tide in the game. It was also a crucial play to limit Live Oak’s offense. Central held the Eagles to four yards of offense in the first half.
However, the Eagles started moving the ball in the second half. On the second play of the third quarter, running back Hagen Long busted a run up the middle for a 50-yard touchdown.
Then after a field goal by Central’s Fernando Perez, MJ Hughes took an option pitch from Palmero 62 yards to the end zone. With two plays, Live Oak picked up its first 1st downs in the game and cut the lead to 23-14.
In the fourth quarter, Palermo kept the option and scored from 36 yards out to make it a two-point game with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, but the comeback wasn’t meant to be.
Rankins found a hole, broke some tackles and ran for a 21-yard touchdown, ending any hope for Live Oak.
“We’re a tale of a one-half team. That’s who we are,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. “We’re good for about 24 minutes and that’s all we can get right now.”