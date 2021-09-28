Finding a coach who has spent their entire career at one high school is almost as rare as an unbeaten record for some schools.
Episcopal’s Travis Bourgeois has both going for Friday’s nondistrict home game with Catholic-Pointe Coupee.
Bourgeois got his 150th victory as a head coach when the Class 2A Knights (3-0) beat Pope John Paul II 42-14 on the road last week with its steady Wing-T offense.
"I'm very fortunate to have spent my entire coaching career at Episcopal," said Bourgeois, who also is the head baseball coach and is the school’s former girls basketball coach. "It was great to get my start with coach (Steve) Baronich. He was well respected and a father figure to me. I learned about organization and how to be a disciplinarian from him.
"Getting to 150 wins is special. Much of the credit goes to so many great assistant coaches and players who put in the work. I've had good people around me. We've been blessed to have some talented players."
Bourgeois has spent 27 years at Episcopal, including the last 22 as head football coach, He is the school’s all-time wins leader with a 150-85 record. Bourgeois came to Episcopal as an assistant to Steve Baronich, who was his football coach at Ascension Catholic.
Bourgeois was the starting quarterback ACHS. He came to EHS after playing baseball at Alabama-Birmingham. The Knights had lost 23 straight football games when Bourgeois took over as head coach. He went 0-10 the first season. The flip side now is that Episcopal has string of 14 straight playoff berths.
Credit for the Knights’ success also goes to Wally Stevens and Jimmy Williams are two long-time assistant coaches, Bourgeois says. Stevens (20th season) is the offensive coordinator and Williams (11th season) is the defensive coordinator. Williams is a former EHS and Vanderbilt standout who played six years in the NFL.
"Jimmy Williams and Episcopal football go hand in hand," Bourgeois said. "He is a good role model for our kids and is relatable. He coaches with a lot of energy. Wally Stevens is organized, disciplined, innovative and flexible."
Episcopal finished undefeated in the regular season in 2013 and 2020 and made semifinal playoff appearances in 2002 and 2013.
Ethan Carmouche (50 carries, 375 yards, eight touchdowns), Thomas D'Armond (250 yards, two TDs) are the top rushers this season. Quarterback Lewis Ward (23 of 33 passing, 304 yards, four TDs) and receiver Dryden Duggins (eight catches, 151 yards, one TD). Bennett Gibson, Carson Duval and Val Rangelov anchor the offensive line.
"We're able to open the field and spread people out with the offense," Bourgeois said. "We really work on ball security."
Brothers David Cresson and Chase Cresson play linebacker and lead the Knights' defense that must stop the veer offense of CHSPC (1-0).
"We know Catholic of Pointe Coupee is a physical and tough team," Bourgeois said. "We'll have to play disciplined defense and buckle up our chin straps to compete for four quarters."