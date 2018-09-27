Southern Lab broke open a tight game by scoring 20 straight second-half points and held off a Parkview Baptist rally for a 32-22 win Thursday night at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The Class 1A Kittens led 12-7 at halftime and scored three straight touchdowns to take command in the nondistrict game.
Southern Lab (4-1) returned the second-half kickoff 45 yards to gain solid field position before running back Tyrion Davis scored on a 3-yard run to put the Kittens up 18-7.
Davis, an LSU commitment, rushed for 210 yards and scored four touchdowns for the third-ranked Kittens.
After Class 4A Parkview Baptist (0-5) went three-and-out, Davis dominated Southern Lab’s next drive. The senior got runs of 45 and 19 yards before a 16-yard touchdown, putting the Kittens up 25-7 with 6:50 left in the third quarter.
Reginald Johnson then took a screen pass from quarterback Travon Myles 70 yards for a touchdown to put the Kittens up 32-7 with 5:20 left in the game.
That touchdown seemed to put the game out of reach for Parkview Baptist, but the Eagles weren't done.
A Terry Tolliver 70-yard touchdown run plus a two-point conversion left Parkview trailing 32-15 with 5:06 left in the game.
Parkview then recovered the onside kick near midfield. Led by quarterback Dustin Philippe, the Eagles drove into Southern Lab territory before the Eagles quarterback threw a lateral pass to receiver Kyle Washington, who then threw it to Tolliver for a 34-yard touchdown pass with 2:54 left in the game making it 32-22.
Parkview failed to recover its second onside kick, subsequently ending its comeback.
“It’s typical of our guys all year long. They’re never going to give,” Parkview coach Jay Mayet said. “That’s one positive thing I can say about this. They battled regardless of the situation and we can’t ask for anything more than that.”
Turnovers were key in the first half, with all three touchdowns coming as a direct result of one.
Still scoreless as time winded down in the first quarter, Parkview fumbled with 1:59 left in the quarter and Southern Lab recovered in Parkview territory.
After a series of runs by Davis, a 24-yard run by receiver Johnson put the Kittens deep in the red zone on the first play of the second quarter.
The drive was capped with a 9-yard touchdown run by Davis to put Southern Lab up 6-0 with 10:56 left in the second quarter.
On Parkview’s next possession, things seemed to be shifting in the Eagles’ favor after a 22-yard run by Chy Rivers. But Philippe was intercepted by Southern Lab with 8:39 left in the half, ending the Eagles’ drive.
Southern Lab wasted no time, with a 50-yard pass to put them in the red zone and another 2-yard touchdown run by Davis with 5:39 left in the half.
“The good thing was (the turnovers) shortened the field for us,” Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “Once we shortened the field, our job was a whole lot easier offensively. That’s what we’ve been preaching with our defense.”
Philippe was intercepted again with 2:05 left in the half, but the Parkview Baptist defense held Southern Lab to a three-and-out.
Parkview then blocked punt the Kittens’ only punt of the game with 1:10 left in the game, ball at the Southern Lab 25-yard line.
A 24-yard touchdown pass from Philippe to Washington left the Eagles trailing 12-7 at the half.