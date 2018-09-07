It was a defensive battle at St. Amant as the Gators defeated Helen Cox 10-9 on a single fourth-quarter drive.
Despite having less yards rushing and passing, homestanding St. Amant secure a victory over the Cougars.
“Football can be a cruel game sometimes,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “I really thought that Cox outplayed us, probably outcoached us a little bit and yet they came out on the bottom of the score board. We’re thrilled to have a win. We did just enough in the last four or five minutes of the game to control field position and make a play.”
With Helen Cox leading 9-3 with less than four minutes left, St. Amant defensive lineman Jamir Baptiste forced and recovered a fumble to leave the Gators near midfield and a chance to make a comeback with 3:37 remaining.
Two passes from quarterback Kaleb Thompson to receiver KJ Franklin for 2 and 27 yards put the Gators in the red zone quickly. Three consecutive runs by Franklin of 12 and 6 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run put St. Amant up 10-9 with 1:49 left.
Thompson totaled 51 yards receiving and 50 yards rushing.
“We just have to cash in when we get in the opportunity,” Helen Cox coach Derek LaMothe said. “Some things could have gone our way at some critical time. We just have to be able to cash in.”
A big pass breakup by safety Javin Augillard nine seconds remaining secured the win.
Both offenses struggled to get into a rhythm.
St. Amant struck on its first drive, which totaled 13 plays and lasted nearly half of the first quarter. The Gators failed to capitalize in the red zone and settled for a 36-yard field goal by Matthew Parker to put them up 3-0 with 5:53 left in the first quarter.
On its first drive of the second quarter, Helen Cox tied it up with a 17-yard field goal by Ronnie Washington. The drive began at the Cox 1-yard line and began with a 36-yard run by running back Terrell “Smoke” Brown.
Brown finished with 36 yards receiving and 93 yards rushing.
St. Amant almost turned the game around even sooner. With 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Gators had first-and-goal from the 7-yard line but gave up the ball up on downs after three consecutive incompletions.
“Their defensive scheme was great,” Oliver said. “They did a great job, and I give them a lot of credit for what they did. They came in a tough place to play and made us really look bad for about 45 to 48 minutes.”