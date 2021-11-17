SULPHUR — Lusher’s Derek Zhang swam two All-America consideration times and broke one record during Division III preliminary races that kicked off the LHSAA swimming state meet Wednesday.
In Division IV, three boys from The Dunham School — Reed Jantzi, Patrick Murphy and Tiago Faleiros — posted top qualifying times in two events each.
Episcopal School of Acadiana’s Elena Alvarez also swam two top qualifying times among the Division IV girls competitors.
Finals for Division III are set for 9 a.m. Thursday with the Division IV final to follow at 3 p.m. at the SPAR Aquatic Center. Divisions I and II swim prelims are Friday and finals on Saturday.
Division III
The Episcopal girls teams and Zhang were among the Division III standouts in prelims.
Zhang’s top qualifying time of 49.03 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly broke the record he set last year when the event was held in Shreveport.
The butterfly time was an All-America consideration time and so was Zhang’s top qualifying time of 49.88 in the 100 backstroke.
Episcopal’s Eugene Jiang had the top qualifying mark in the 50 freestyle of 20.96 seconds, which was just off the DIII record of 20.88 he set last year.
The Knights' Abigail Gibson and Alexa Ryon Bennett were the top qualifiers in both the girls 50 and 100 freestyles. Gibson had the top marks of 25.79 seconds in the 50 and 54.70 in the 100. The Episcopal girls also had top qualifying marks in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
University High’s Chris Richardson also swam an All-American consideration time of 1:40.11 while leading the boys 200 freestyle qualifiers. The Cubs had top times in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Division IV
ESA’s Alvarez had the top times of 2:19.03 in the 200 individual medley and later swam a top qualifying time of 1:12.98 in the 100 breaststroke.
Dunham’s Murphy had the top boys qualifying marks in the boys 200 IM (2:04.54) and the 100 breaststroke (57.82). Faleiros dominated the sprint freestyles, swimming the fastest times in both the 50 (22.26) and 100 freestyles (46.02).
Jantzi completed the Tigers’ trifecta by swimming the top times in his two events — the 100 butterfly (52.38) and 100 backstroke (54.15).