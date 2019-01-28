Sean Beauchamp could not resist using a one-liner to describe the calls he has received since being hired as Glen Oaks' football coach
“People have been saying I’m overdue or past due … All those kind of dues,” Beauchamp quipped. “This has been a long time coming, and it means a lot to get this chance.”
Beauchamp’s hiring was announced by GOHS principal Earl Hunter on Monday. He takes over a Class 3A Panthers program that has gone winless the past three seasons.
The dues reference was a tongue-and-check point with a much deeper meaning for the 50-year-old Beauchamp, who has been an assistant coach at Scotlandville, Broadmoor and McKinley over the last decade. The head coaching job is his first since 2005 when he served as coach of now-defunct Douglass High in New Orleans in the days before Hurricane Katrina.
“We had 23 applicants and interviewed seven," Hunter said. “Our search committee included five people. I was on it, our athletic director (Alicia Dedeaux) was on it, along with the EBR AD, Lynn Williamson and a representative from the community. We all liked the ideas (Beauchamp) has to help revive our program.”
Hunter said he expects Beauchamp to transition to a job at GOHS in the next couple of weeks. Although he is still teaching at McKinley, where he served as defensive coordinator last fall, Beauchamp said he has already hired two assistants — Jules Sullen and Brian Ensminger Jr. Sullen was head coach at Scotlandville last season. Ensminger is the nephew of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. He spent the 2018 season as an assistant at McKinley.
“To me, the most important thing to do is bring the community back to school,” Beauchamp said. “My plan is to get all the youth football programs in the area and their cheerleader groups involved. We want them to be part of our games. The community is there. … We need to reach out and bring people back to the school and the program.”
Beauchamp’s all-in approach includes a plan to move his family to the Glen Oaks area. He said he is seeking a partnership with a local bank to help the school jump start fundraising efforts and also plans to start a leadership program for players and coaches.
“This is not going to be an overnight thing, and I hope people don’t expect that,” Beauchamp said. “It will take time, but I believe we can do great things by getting everyone to work together.”