As his players stepped off the bus into the cold Zachary High parking lot to celebrate their upset of West Monroe in the Class 5A semifinals, David Brewerton noticed Keilon Brown still sitting by himself in the back.
“Are you good?” the coach asked his rising-star quarterback as the night marched on past 2 a.m.
“Yes,” Brown said, still a little dazed from the dramatic finish. “It just seemed like everything was in slow motion tonight. And it was so quiet.”
“There were 15,000 people in that stadium,” Brewerton responded. “I can assure you it was not quiet.”
“Yes, but it was quiet in my helmet.”
That moment — more than all the touchdowns and wins Brown accumulated in the 28 games he had played for Zachary up to that point and more than his athleticism or keen passing ability — was the moment Brewerton knew he had something special.
It was a turning point in Brown’s career that showed a steady calmness that can’t be taught. It’s the key intangible of a great leader. It’s exactly what he didn’t show when the Broncos lost to West Monroe in the 2016 semifinals.
The next week Brown cemented his place as one of the state’s top young talents as he led Zachary to the school’s second state title in three years with a crushing victory against Hahnville at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
That was Brown’s sophomore season.
Brewerton can only imagine what the future holds.
The goal moving forward is less about Brown refining his quarterback skills and more about Brewerton making sure the young arm stays focused and team oriented.
Unlike his predecessor Lindsey Scott, who won the state title in the final high school game of his career, Brown still has two more years to go with a firm target placed on his back. And even if he’s good enough to make plays on his own, Brewerton’s fear is that it won’t matter how good he is if he can’t inspire the rest of the offense around him.
“What’s interesting to watch now is that it’s going to have to become his team,” Brewerton said. “As a junior and senior and you’re a returning quarterback, it’s going to have to become his team. Those are the things we’re waiting to see. It’s going to happen, and we’re excited about it.”
In a way, losing to West Monroe in 2016 was the most important game of Brown’s career so far.
For an entire year, whenever Brown saw his uncle, he was teased with questions of “What are you going to do about West Monroe this year?”
Brown hated the shame of losing, but needed to experience it firsthand to know he never wanted to experience it again.
If it wasn’t for that disappointment he never would have had the motivation to work twice as hard, which never would have resulted in winning the state championship.
Now he has to find a new motivation to keep him going or risk a slip from Zachary’s perch at the top.
The Broncos return a good deal of the offense in 2018, and Brown’s confidence in himself grows by the day.
But it’ll be what he does off the field that makes or breaks the season.
“Last year we had all the hype people (in the locker room) listening to music and all that, getting people hyped up,” Brown said. “People were looking down to me when everything went wrong like we need you to step up because you control it. Now everybody is looking to me to make everything change.”
There are some technical aspects to Brown’s game his coach wants to improve upon, as well.
Brewerton wants to see Brown continue to grow in size and skill the next few years and also focus on the intricacies of the passing game.
Brown wants to improve his body language on the field to not show signs of weakness or frustration after a mistake.
Colleges already started taking notice of the 6-foot, 180-pound, three-star prospect, including heavy interest from Baylor, Brown said earlier last month. According to 247sports, Brown has offers from nine schools going into his junior season.
But he isn’t worried about running out of time on his career. For now, everything is still in slow motion.
"There's no pressure," he said. "We just came off a state championship. Don't get caught up in the hype and we'll be good."