Meghan O’Leary’s athletic career cannot be measured by conventional norms. Now she gets to prove that point one last time.
“Ten years ago, this wasn't even on my radar … to become an Olympian,” O’Leary said. “It feels pretty special to be headed to my second Olympics. The last year has been one of incredible ups and downs, which also makes this moment all the more special.”
The 36-year-old O’Leary took up rowing after college and defied long odds to become a 2016 Olympian. She is set to compete in a different rowing event at the Tokyo Olympics.
Being a three-sport standout at Episcopal and a two-sport athlete at the University of Virginia gave O’Leary the resolve to persevere and re-invent herself. She needed both in 2021.
A sixth-place finish in the 2016 Olympics and a silver medal at the 2017 World Rowing Championships in the double sculls with boatmate Ellen Tomek made the path to Tokyo to a career-ending chapter seem clear.
But it was not. The pandemic delayed the Olympics for a year. A hospital stay and a cycling accident side-tracked O’Leary’s training.
At the U.S. Rowing Trials, O’Leary and Tomek did not secure a double sculls team berth. They were invited to the Olympic team camp and earned spots individually via six weeks of time trials. They are the “grandmas” on the quadruple sculls team.
“I knew going into the 2020 Olympics that I would retire after the games, so to have to put my head down and charge ahead for another year felt heavy at times,” O’Leary said. “But I knew I wanted to see this through and I'm so glad I did.
“Overcoming injury on top of everything else that the pandemic brought only made me stronger and more prepared for this moment.”
O’Leary’s family will not be on hand at the Sea Forest Waterway located in Tokyo Bay because of COVID-19 protocols that ban spectators.
Frequent COVID testing, mask requirements, gloves requirements in the cafeteria and Olympic Village restrictions for athletes are daily pandemic reminders.
“We can't have the Olympics that people are used to seeing and hearing about, with fan-filled stadiums and roaring crowds, but we get to have the Olympics and that is a huge feat in itself,” O’Leary said. “I'm sad to not be able to share the experience with friends and family that had made plans to come to Tokyo. While they all can't be here in person, I still feel so much love and support.”
A long overdue vacation and time with family/friends is O’Leary’s only post-Olympics plan. She left her tech startup company earlier this year and has done consulting work.
Before pursuing rowing, O’Leary worked at ESPN. She remains drawn to sports, particularly women’s sports, and can see herself working in a sports-related field.
As competition approaches, O’Leary remains thankful for her local ties.
“I've always felt so much support from Baton Rouge,” O’Leary said. “It has made this experience all the more memorable to have so many people sending me messages, reaching out to say hello and saying they're behind me.
“Those things really matter. I take all of that with me when I go out and race.”