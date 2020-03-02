Boys basketball

Episcopal 83, Pope John Paul II 27

Episcopal 32 18 19 14-83

Pope John Paul II 9 1 5 12-27

SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Ricky Volland 20, Stewart Bonnecaze 17, Jude Forti 9, DJ Morgan 8, Thomas Besselman 8, Jack Ter Haar 6, Parker Madison 5, Jack Savario 4, David Cresson 4, James Jordan 2; POPE JOHN PAUL II: Princeton Woods 6, Ross Becknel 6, Mike August 5, Ethan Abbenante 3, Cole Kennedy 3, Ethan Sandrode 3, Toney Aleman 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 7 (Volland 3, Bonnecaze 3, Madison); Pope John Paul Ii 3 (August, Becknel, Kenney)

Records: Episcopal 25-8, Pope John Paul II 5-26

Girls basketball

Family Community 59, Family Christian 40

Family Community 10 22 7 20 — 59

Family Christian 10 12 15 3 — 40

SCORING: FAMILY COMMUNITY: Lainee McCain 20, Saylor Evans 18, Lexi Parker 10, Emily Lowe 7, Ashlyn Sepulvado 3, Michaela Banks 1; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Lexi Rachal 13, Khilyn Williams 11, Lauren Rachal 8, Shelby Stewart 3, Katelyn Hubbard 2, Lindi Rachal 1.

3-point goals: Family Community 1 (Parker); FCA 3 (Lexi Rachal 3).

Team records: Family Community (18-11); Family Christian (21-17).

Baseball

St. Michael 7, Runnels 2

Boys tennis

University 4, Ascension Catholic 1

Singles

Matthew Truxillo (ACHS) def. Charlie Mackey 4-6, 6-3 (10-5)

Zachary Duke (U-High) def. Justin Coupel 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Ryan Gremillion-Nate Kahn (U-High) def Sam Melancon-Jake Sagona 6-1, 6-1

Dylan Rousselle-Connor Brown (U-High) def Trey Millet-Eli St. Germain 6-0, 6-0

Hudson Berthleot-Luke Gordon (U-High) def. Mason Pearce-Macullen Pearce 7-6 (8-6), 6-1

West Feliciana 1, St. Michael 1

Singles

B. Ferguson (WF) def. C. Pike 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

D. Hart-B. Blanker (SM) def. C. Fox Smith-G. Rome (WF) 3-6, 6-3, 1-0

Dunham 4, Ascension Christian 0

Singles

David Crump def. Chawin Nimitwongsakul 6-0, 6-0

Lethan Nguyen def. Thomas Buchmann 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Oren Gleason-Evan Gleason) won by forfeit

Baylor Jewell-Michael Dudley (Dunham) won by forfeit

Girls tennis

University 3, Ascension Catholic 0

Singles

Victoria Pereira def. Kynslie George 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Hannah Kaplan-Tilley Robinson def. Laney Lemon-Alexis Turner (ACHS) 6-2, 6-1

Anna Lauren Schwab-Jordan Morris def. Emma Ball-Gabby Johnson 6-2, 6-1

West Feliciana 4, St. Michael 1

Singles

B. Leming (WF) def. B. Smith 6-0, 6-0

M. Lindsey (WF) def. A. Phillips 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

C. Harvey-M. Opperman (WF) def. R. Guarisco-G. Wood 7-6, 6-7,1-0

B. Lindsey-K. Jones (WF) def. A. Kimbrough-R. Vanhaverheke 6-4, 6-4

C. Hevdee-E Pouson (SM) def. M. Leak-J Verdicanno 6-2, 6-3

Live Oak 3, Dunham 2

Singles

Andra Negulescu (Dunham) def Ivy Terrell 6-3, 6-2

Molly Fonn (LOHS) def Lizzy McFeaters 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

Ansley Davis-Alyssa Beuche (LOHS) def Ashley McCarthy-Anna Kathryn Slaton 6-4, 3-6, 10-8

Collie Rogers-Maddy Leaphort (LOHS) def Ainsley Jarreau-Kallie Lodrigue 5-7, 7-5, 10-4

Hellen Watts-Sara Katherine Breland def Calley Ruiz-Kinley Hester (LOHS) 6-0, 6-0

Boys golf

At The Island

Medalists: 1. Luke Haskew, University, 34. 2. Lail Shaw, University, 38. 3. Landon Troxclair, Plaquemine, 41.

