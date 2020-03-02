Boys basketball
Episcopal 83, Pope John Paul II 27
Episcopal 32 18 19 14-83
Pope John Paul II 9 1 5 12-27
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Ricky Volland 20, Stewart Bonnecaze 17, Jude Forti 9, DJ Morgan 8, Thomas Besselman 8, Jack Ter Haar 6, Parker Madison 5, Jack Savario 4, David Cresson 4, James Jordan 2; POPE JOHN PAUL II: Princeton Woods 6, Ross Becknel 6, Mike August 5, Ethan Abbenante 3, Cole Kennedy 3, Ethan Sandrode 3, Toney Aleman 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 7 (Volland 3, Bonnecaze 3, Madison); Pope John Paul Ii 3 (August, Becknel, Kenney)
Records: Episcopal 25-8, Pope John Paul II 5-26
Girls basketball
Family Community 59, Family Christian 40
Family Community 10 22 7 20 — 59
Family Christian 10 12 15 3 — 40
SCORING: FAMILY COMMUNITY: Lainee McCain 20, Saylor Evans 18, Lexi Parker 10, Emily Lowe 7, Ashlyn Sepulvado 3, Michaela Banks 1; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Lexi Rachal 13, Khilyn Williams 11, Lauren Rachal 8, Shelby Stewart 3, Katelyn Hubbard 2, Lindi Rachal 1.
3-point goals: Family Community 1 (Parker); FCA 3 (Lexi Rachal 3).
Team records: Family Community (18-11); Family Christian (21-17).
Baseball
St. Michael 7, Runnels 2
Boys tennis
University 4, Ascension Catholic 1
Singles
Matthew Truxillo (ACHS) def. Charlie Mackey 4-6, 6-3 (10-5)
Zachary Duke (U-High) def. Justin Coupel 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
Ryan Gremillion-Nate Kahn (U-High) def Sam Melancon-Jake Sagona 6-1, 6-1
Dylan Rousselle-Connor Brown (U-High) def Trey Millet-Eli St. Germain 6-0, 6-0
Hudson Berthleot-Luke Gordon (U-High) def. Mason Pearce-Macullen Pearce 7-6 (8-6), 6-1
West Feliciana 1, St. Michael 1
Singles
B. Ferguson (WF) def. C. Pike 6-3, 6-0
Doubles
D. Hart-B. Blanker (SM) def. C. Fox Smith-G. Rome (WF) 3-6, 6-3, 1-0
Dunham 4, Ascension Christian 0
Singles
David Crump def. Chawin Nimitwongsakul 6-0, 6-0
Lethan Nguyen def. Thomas Buchmann 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Oren Gleason-Evan Gleason) won by forfeit
Baylor Jewell-Michael Dudley (Dunham) won by forfeit
Girls tennis
University 3, Ascension Catholic 0
Singles
Victoria Pereira def. Kynslie George 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Hannah Kaplan-Tilley Robinson def. Laney Lemon-Alexis Turner (ACHS) 6-2, 6-1
Anna Lauren Schwab-Jordan Morris def. Emma Ball-Gabby Johnson 6-2, 6-1
West Feliciana 4, St. Michael 1
Singles
B. Leming (WF) def. B. Smith 6-0, 6-0
M. Lindsey (WF) def. A. Phillips 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
C. Harvey-M. Opperman (WF) def. R. Guarisco-G. Wood 7-6, 6-7,1-0
B. Lindsey-K. Jones (WF) def. A. Kimbrough-R. Vanhaverheke 6-4, 6-4
C. Hevdee-E Pouson (SM) def. M. Leak-J Verdicanno 6-2, 6-3
Live Oak 3, Dunham 2
Singles
Andra Negulescu (Dunham) def Ivy Terrell 6-3, 6-2
Molly Fonn (LOHS) def Lizzy McFeaters 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
Ansley Davis-Alyssa Beuche (LOHS) def Ashley McCarthy-Anna Kathryn Slaton 6-4, 3-6, 10-8
Collie Rogers-Maddy Leaphort (LOHS) def Ainsley Jarreau-Kallie Lodrigue 5-7, 7-5, 10-4
Hellen Watts-Sara Katherine Breland def Calley Ruiz-Kinley Hester (LOHS) 6-0, 6-0
Boys golf
At The Island
Medalists: 1. Luke Haskew, University, 34. 2. Lail Shaw, University, 38. 3. Landon Troxclair, Plaquemine, 41.